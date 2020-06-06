'Choked' Ending Explained: How Do Sarita And Sushant Deal With Their 'choked' Treasure?

The movie Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai was released on June 5, 2020. The movie traces the story of Sarita, who discovers a stash of hidden cash in her kitchen sink. The movie is set against the backdrop of 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation. The film stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande. One can watch Choked on Netflix. Choked ending shows how drastic days follow by good times.

Choked Plot

The movie Choked traces the story of Sushant and Sarita Pillai. The movie starts with setting a background of all the characters, their personalities and the overall situation in which the family is living in. Sushant is a struggling musician and has no fixed job. the breadwinner of the house is Sarita who works as a cashier in a bank. She knows the struggle of taking care of three people, which includes herself, her husband and her son Sameer. Sushant is carefree and even careless, with a lack of responsibility. He is angry with his neighbour Dinesh, who was supposed to be his partner in the business venture.

The Pillai household is under a huge strain over monetary issues. Sarita struggles with keeping up with the bank work along with the household. In a stream of broken things in the house, there is also a clogged drain in her kitchen. One day Sarita goes to play bingo at a kitty party in her building where she comes to know that a shady politician’s private assistant Rajendra keeps visiting their building in the night.

The turning point of the story comes suddenly when her husband asks Sarita to arrange for money as he owed money to the owner of the restaurant where he used to work. Fed up of everything around her, she decides to clean up her home mess. She finally finds the drain pipes under the sink and she tries to clean the drain, it spews out bundles of money in polythene bags. She finds large amounts of ₹ 500 notes and is completely shocked by this discovery. She asks her bank manager to check the notes and comes to know that they are authentic. Getting excited about this, she spends a lot of this money on extravagance, not revealing anything to her husband about the sudden surge of money.

Choked ending explained

Demonetisation hits the country and huge problems begin in the lives of Sarika and Sushant. Sarita realises that her neighbour Sharvari is also worried as she is unable to pay the caterers from her daughter’s wedding. All her money was now worthless. Sarita is also unable to deal with the stress at her workplace because there are long queues and immense confusion among the bank employees.

Finally, at the end of the movie, it is Sushant who comes as the knight in shining armour for Sarita. The income tax department comes along and asks questions to Sushant about their money. Sushant leads them out from their house and takes them to Rajendra's place. While the members of the department question Sarita and Sushant about Rajendra, the neighbour sneaks into Rajendra’s home and takes all the money from there. A year later, Sushant and Sunita receive 10% of the money that was taken by the Income Tax Department from Rajendra as they help them nab his house.

