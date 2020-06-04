The Healer Ending Explained: Here Is What Happens At The End Of The Film

The Healer released in the year 2017 but it could not do much at the box office. The movie was recently launched on Netflix and since then, it is enjoying massive popularity. The movie is topping the charts on Netflix globally. The faith-based drama has a stellar star cast with the likes of Jonathan Pryce, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jorge Garcia etc. The movie is a bit surprising and also confusing to watch. Here is the ending of The Healer explained.

What happens in The Healer?

The plot of The Healer revolves around a British man called Alec Bailey who is a gambling addict and works in an electronic shop called The Healer. One day, he is contacted by his uncle Raymond as he offers to pay all of Alec’s debts if he leaves England and lives in a Canadian province for a year. This is when the protagonist, Alec Bailey discovers that he might have the powers of healing sick people. Alec then freaks out and decides to reject the gift of healing. His uncle tells him that his family members also carried the gift of healing and their portraits are hanging down in a secret room in his basement. He then meets a girl with cancer named Abigail and they spend a weekend together for the sake of her parents as her parents think that he is a healer.

The Healer ending explained

Alec has a dream about his brother Charlie who died of cancer. He then wonders if he could have saved Abigail had he not given up the gift of healing. Alec then begs for his uncle Raymond to give him his healing gift back. Raymond tells Alec that he needs to talk to God about this. Alec then runs to church to get his gift back and calls God an idiot. The next day, Alec learns that Abigail has gone into remission.

At the ending of The Healer, Alec runs into Raymond where Raymond asks him if he’s ever noticed anything odd about himself. That is when Alec realizes that he is The Healer. At the ending of the movie, the audience gets to see Alec’s portrait on the wall indicating that he had this gift from the start as the dog also behaves weirdly with him. The ending of The Healer falls just short of making it clear that God is capable of magical healing. Instead, it leaves fans wondering about the same.

Does Abigail die in The Healer?

No, Abigail does not die in The Healer. She miraculously goes back to remission. There is not a particular way to know if one is a healer or not but it majorly depends on one’s faith.

Is The Healer movie a true story?

The Healer is not based on a true story. The movie is completely a work of fiction. However, the credit sequence of the movie mentions that ‘healers do exist’.

