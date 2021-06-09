Chris Harrison Announces His Exit From 'The Bachelor', Former Contestants React

Earlier today, Chris Harrison, The Bachelor host, confirmed that he would be leaving the show indefinitely. He confirmed the news on June 9, 2021, with a post on his Instagram handle. The former Bachelor host had recently taken a break from the show, following his controversial comments against a contestant.

While the actual reason for Harrison's exit remains to be a mystery, Harrison's racist comments may have been the reason that he was removed from the show. He took to his Instagram account to announce that he was quitting and looked back on his journey in the dating reality show so far. "I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime", he wrote.

Chris Harrison announces his exit from The Bachelor

Many former participants from The Bachelor franchise sent their messages of support and good wishes to Harrison. The Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood wrote, "Love you, Chris. Thank you for your friendship." "Wishing you the best in your next chapters, Chris. So much love", said Becca Kufrin, winner of The Bachelor's 22nd season. Jason Mesnick wrote, "Congrats on the run buddy. The general public doesn’t have any idea how much you helped us cast members deal with the behind the scenes of the TV world. Looking forward to seeing you soon."

Catherine Giudici commented saying, "Love you @chrisbharrison ❤️ you have a lot to be proud about. Can’t wait to support you in your next endeavours :)." "It will never be the same. Truly the end of an era. Thank you for all the years of hard work and love you put into the show. I have a lump in my throat writing this. Can’t wait to see your next move. I love you", said Ashley Iaconetti. Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is set to host The Bachelorette along with Tayshia Adams, said, "You are truly irreplaceable as a host, thank you for all the years you put into this show and making it what it is. No one does it quite like Mr Chris Harrison." In The Bachelor's upcoming seasons, many comedians including David Spade will be taking over as guest hosts. A permanent host for the show is not yet selected.

Image: Chris Harrison's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.