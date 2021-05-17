Chrissy Teigen's Kitchen Products Removed From Stores After Being Accused Of Past Bullying

Model and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen’s kitchen line Cravings has been taken down from various stores. This has happened after the story about her alleged bullying of Courtney Stodden when she was a teen came out. Stores like Macy’s and Target have taken down Cravings' products from their website. According to a report by The Sun, Courtney had alleged in an interview that the star had bullied her when she was a teen.

Courtney Stodden identifies as nonbinary and prefers the ‘they’ pronoun. Courtney had alleged in a new interview that Chrissy Teigen used to bully them by sending horrific tweets and DMs including comments which apparently encouraged suicide. After the old tweets were brought back into the spotlight last week, Chrissy had issued a public apology for Courtney. On Sunday morning, the kitchen items were marked as unavailable on Macy’s website. By the afternoon on the same day, the items were not showing up on the website.

Target drops Chrissy Teigen's kitchen line

Chrissy Teigen’s kitchen items were also dropped from the website of Target, added the report. However, the retail giant has mentioned that the decision to remove her products was taken mutually and prior to her controversy with Courtney. Target was under fire for the past few days after Chrissy Teigen's bullying controversy came out. Several fans had threatened to stop shopping from Target if they did not stop carrying Chrissy Teigen’s products on their website. Who allegedly admitted to encouraging teen suicide. Here is a look at what did Chrissy Teigen say to Courtney Stodden.

What did Chrissy Teigen say to Courtney Stodden?

Courtney Stodden had shared their problems with Chrissy in the past. They recently spoke about Chrissy’s bullying when she was a teen in an interview with The Daily Beast. They shared that Chrissy publicly tweeted about wanting to make Courtney take a ‘dirt nap’. Chrissy also used to send private messages to Courtney Stodden and tell them to kill themselves. Courtney also added that Chrissy used to say things like 'I can't wait for you to die’.

Who is Courtney Stodden?

Courtney Stodden is an American model and media personality. Courtney rose to fame when they married then 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson in 2011 when they were just 16 years old. Chrissy Teigen's bullying tweets are from 2011 and 2012 which have stirred up controversy. After the tweets gained attention last week, Chrissy issued a public apology for Courtney. However, Courtney took to their Instagram handle and shared that they are not buying the apology and Chrissy has still blocked her. Courtney Stodden also shared that they have not received any message from Chrissy Teigen in private as she claimed. Here is a look at Chrissy Teigen’s apology and Chrissy Stodden’s reaction to it.

Chrissy Teigen's apology

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Courtney Stodden reacts to it

