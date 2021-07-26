Chucky TV Series Trailer Leaves Fans Creeped Out Before Halloween Release

On July 26, 2021 the trailer of upcoming and much-awaited horror series titled Chucky TV series released. The killer doll has now made its way to the small screen and many of its fans and followers are thrilled to watch the original charm of the series returning. Chucky's trailer shows that the town is thrown into chaos after a retro "Good Guy" doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon the series of terrific murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and its hidden secrets.

Chucky TV series trailer released

As soon as the trailer released, many of its fans and followers rushed to drop their opinions on their respective social media handles. Several fans dropped a still from the recently released trailer and expressed their excitement for its release. A few fans found the trailer horrifying and wrote that they "can't wait" for its release. A fan commented, "This is going to be amazing", while another one wrote, "This is gonna be so good! Can't wait to watch it. Chucky is back and better than ever". A netizen chipped in, "My favourite doll from childhood, still is" with a pair of lovely emoticons. Another one added, "Best trailer of Chucky I've seen yet".

Several fans have taken to their Twitter handle to repost the trailer and compliment the makers for its 'interesting' trailer. A fan dropped an edited image of Chucky and wrote, "Chucky x ScarySight" with a black heart. Another one dropped a still from the trailer where Chucky can be seen saying, "Now the joke's on you!!!". He captioned the picture, "Chucky entering his joker era".

legendary if u ask me #Chucky pic.twitter.com/8pOlYtz49a — cay | 175 days 🩸 (@topgirlcassidy) July 25, 2021

oh my god… i am so excited for the chucky series omg look at THIS pic.twitter.com/kGqsI6wDYi — ✨👽 Audrameda Galaxy 🛸✨🎂 2 days (@itsaaudraw) July 25, 2021

Chucky x ScarySight 💪🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/jX5F3Oaubf — K H R I S B O G L E 🥀 (@khris_a1) July 24, 2021

chucky entering his joker era pic.twitter.com/qTPucpzRcA — alex 𖤐 (@EVILDE4D) July 25, 2021

Chucky is a continuation of the Child's Play film series. The franchise was kept alive for several years before it was rebooted by Sony with the Child's Play movies in the year 2019. Creator Don Mancini is continuing the series with his version to television. Chucky TV series cast features Zackary Arthur (Transparent). Franchise creator Don Mancini is also serving as the showrunner and has co-written the original film, 1988's Child's Play. He has helmed several sequels that also includes 2017's Cult of Chucky.

IMAGE: THE WORLD OF CHUCKY INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.