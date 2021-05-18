Last Updated:

'Cinema Bandi' Review: Netizens Call This Indie Film 'delightful For All Right Reasons'

'Cinema Bandi' is an Indie Telugu film, produced by Raj & DK, that premiered on Netflix on May 14, 2021.

Ever since Telugu film Cinema Bandi's release on Netflix, the comedy-drama has been garnering positive reviews from the masses and film critics alike. The OTT film, helmed by debutante director Praveen Kandregula, premiered on the streaming giant on May 14, 2021. Since then, not only netizens but also celebrities like Raashii Khanna, Samantha Akkineni and Neerajaa Kona have also lavished the newly-released Telugu movie with heaps of praise in their respective Cinema Bandi reviews. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cinema Bandi on Netflix manages to strike a chord with netizens

Produced by prolific filmmaker duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, Cinema Bandi's cast boats of several debutant actors including Vikas Vasistha, Rag Mayur, Uma YG, Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy and Pujari Ram Charan to name a few. This Telugu film is set against the rustic backdrop of the Andhra–Karnataka border and showcases the story of a group of young, aspiring filmmakers who try to shoot a film with the camera they happen to find in the backseat of a rickshaw. The official synopsis of Cinema Bandi reads:

When a shared-auto driver finds an expensive camera in the back seat of his rickshaw, he comes up with a ridiculously ambitious plan to gather the village and make a film by themselves — a ticket to get their drought-hit village out of its dreary conditions. Of course, no one knows anything remotely about making a film. But they have vast experience in watching films, their wits, and various ways of ‘jugaad’. How hard can it be!? Thus begins a hilarious journey of highs and lows as they make their innocent, amateur film.

Soon after its release, Cinema Bandi also bagged the number 1 spot of the "Top 10 list in India" on Netflix. Sharing their gratitude about the same, Raj and DK took to Twitter and wrote, "How incredible is this! Who would have thought a 'tiny' 'regional' film like Cinema Bandi will become the No 1 thing in the country! Thank you all for showering love and warmth! Here's to indie films!"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, netizens also flocked to the micro-blogging platform to share their Cinema Bandi review and gave this Praveen Kandregula directorial a thumbs up. One user wrote, "Cinema Bandi is such a wholesome heartening film though I wish the ending was a bit more concrete". Another tweeted, "#CinemaBandi Just Superb. Everyone is Film Maker At Hearts. Watch it on Netflix". 

Check out some more reactions by Twitterati below:

