'Cinema Bandi' Review: Netizens Call This Indie Film 'delightful For All Right Reasons'

Ever since Telugu film Cinema Bandi's release on Netflix, the comedy-drama has been garnering positive reviews from the masses and film critics alike. The OTT film, helmed by debutante director Praveen Kandregula, premiered on the streaming giant on May 14, 2021. Since then, not only netizens but also celebrities like Raashii Khanna, Samantha Akkineni and Neerajaa Kona have also lavished the newly-released Telugu movie with heaps of praise in their respective Cinema Bandi reviews.

Cinema Bandi on Netflix manages to strike a chord with netizens

Produced by prolific filmmaker duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, Cinema Bandi's cast boats of several debutant actors including Vikas Vasistha, Rag Mayur, Uma YG, Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy and Pujari Ram Charan to name a few. This Telugu film is set against the rustic backdrop of the Andhra–Karnataka border and showcases the story of a group of young, aspiring filmmakers who try to shoot a film with the camera they happen to find in the backseat of a rickshaw. The official synopsis of Cinema Bandi reads:

When a shared-auto driver finds an expensive camera in the back seat of his rickshaw, he comes up with a ridiculously ambitious plan to gather the village and make a film by themselves — a ticket to get their drought-hit village out of its dreary conditions. Of course, no one knows anything remotely about making a film. But they have vast experience in watching films, their wits, and various ways of ‘jugaad’. How hard can it be!? Thus begins a hilarious journey of highs and lows as they make their innocent, amateur film.

Soon after its release, Cinema Bandi also bagged the number 1 spot of the "Top 10 list in India" on Netflix. Sharing their gratitude about the same, Raj and DK took to Twitter and wrote, "How incredible is this! Who would have thought a 'tiny' 'regional' film like Cinema Bandi will become the No 1 thing in the country! Thank you all for showering love and warmth! Here's to indie films!"

Take a look:

How incredible is this! Who would have thought a "tiny" "regional" film like Cinema Bandi will become the No 1 thing in the country! 😊 Thank you all for showering love and warmth! Here's to indie films!#CinemaBandi #CinemaBandiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/r1iTmZG6f2 — Raj & DK (@rajndk) May 16, 2021

Meanwhile, netizens also flocked to the micro-blogging platform to share their Cinema Bandi review and gave this Praveen Kandregula directorial a thumbs up. One user wrote, "Cinema Bandi is such a wholesome heartening film though I wish the ending was a bit more concrete". Another tweeted, "#CinemaBandi Just Superb. Everyone is Film Maker At Hearts. Watch it on Netflix".

Check out some more reactions by Twitterati below:

Such a lovely film by @praveen5D Simple, rural, innocent, very witty, sentimental, social. Would have liked the camera owner to gel in better but overall very heart-warming. Loved the roller-coaster👌🏻👍🏻 I don’t know #Telugu so the subtitles helped😊#CinemaBandi #TeluguCinema pic.twitter.com/3CQlunCp8q — Tapan Sampat (@FilmyTapan) May 18, 2021

#CinemaBandi Just Superb.Everyone is Film Maker At Hearts .Watch it in Netflix — Sharath Chandra Reddy Anugu (@iamSharath10) May 18, 2021

#CinemaBandi is Such a Delight



Realistic, Heartwarming Feel-Good Movie Made For Cinema Lovers, Filmmakers, Everyone who wanna be a filmmaker, those who tried to be a filmmaker❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7GbiW1BJRY — Aravind (@Aravindmviebuff) May 18, 2021

Cinema bandi is such a wholesome heartening film 💖💖 though I wish the ending was a bit more concrete — Nadaan Masakalli (@Nadanmasakalli1) May 18, 2021

No cinema has been so delightful for all right reasons in recent times as #CinemaBandi what a gem! — Rajeev (@afteraword) May 17, 2021

Absolutely loved #CinemaBandi



There’s a scene where a news anchor speaks in a Telugu so alien to the surroundings the film is set in. I wish people knew that is how it is for most of us navigating ‘proper’ Telugu in film, literature, you name it. — Priya Kodidala (@PriyaKodidala) May 18, 2021

🥺 🤩Heartwarming. Captivatingly made in village environment. Never felt like watching a film, rather characters playing themselves in front of us. Praveen is another great find for TFI. Vikas was standout among cast. I hope Raj & DK continue indie movies in Telugu #CinemaBandi https://t.co/M7iv6sv6CI — Vinay (@vinay24k) May 18, 2021

#CinemaBandi 🎥👏

"Everyone is a filmmaker... at heart"

Excellent work by the team in portrayal of the village characters. Every characters and the actors who done it were AMAZING!@imVdeshK 's performance👌@smayurk as "Maridesh Babu" 🔥

A big kudos to @praveen5D & @rajndk 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wJ1fkBH4wR — Vikram M (@VikramM70064283) May 18, 2021

#CinemaBandi Is a Good Plot made for Movie lovers Congratulations 👏 to whole team 👏 Everyone is a filmmaker at heart @PraveenKandregula @rajndk pic.twitter.com/PBSouVAilZ — kannank (@Kannank70) May 18, 2021

#CinemaBandi wow

What an innocence was picturised and emotions captured,

Yes everyone is a film maker at heart

Watch it @netflix — Sandeep (@patnaikU) May 18, 2021

IMAGE: RAJ & DK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.