Cinema Bandi's Trailer Out Now; Netizens Call It "calming" And "full Of Heart"

Director-duo Raj & DK recently announced a Telugu film, Cinema Bandi as their debut production of D2R Indie. The film will have an OTT release on streaming giant Netflix next month. Cinema Bandi is directed by Praveen Kandregula and the trailer for the film released earlier today.

A look at Cinema Bandi's trailer

Cinema Bandi's trailer shows an auto-driver who finds a bag in his vehicle and when he opens it he finds a camera in it. Having no knowledge about it, he approached his photographer friend who reveals it is a high-tech camera used to make movies. The auto-driver comes up with a ridiculously ambitious plan to gather the village and make a film by themselves. He teams up with a few people and approaches a barber to be a hero for the film who agrees to work with them.

While finding a heroine they approach a vegetable vendor but get beaten up instead when they ask her to expose her waist in the video. They think of approaching educated women and head to colleges but they have no lead. Later the auto driver's sister asks them if she can work in the film. Thus, begins a hilarious journey of highs and lows as they make their innocent and amateur film with their 'jugaad' ways. They assume the success of the film will be a ticket to get their drought-hit village out of its dreary condition. The trailer also shows the real owners of the camera who had lodged a complaint to police to find the camera and want it back at all costs. The trailer ends with a note that 'Everyone is a filmmaker by heart'.

Netizens' reaction to Cinema Bandi's trailer

Upon the release of the trailer, the netizens lauded the efforts of duo Raj & DK. One of them wrote "Raj & DK are just exceptional filmmakers who always bring innovative stories to the table. This film will be again a masterpiece from them. The other wrote, "Great initiative by Raj & DK for many independent filmmakers". Praising the trailer one wrote "This trailer deserves to be in Netflix international channel", while the other wrote "This looks full of heart. Something so calming about it". Cinema Bandi's release date was shown in the trailer to be May 14 on Netflix.

Promo Image Source: Still from Cinema Bandi's trailer

