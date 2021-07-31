'Cobra Kai' Creators Discus Their Obsession With 'The Karate Kid' From Childhood Days

The creators of Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, recently talked about their childhood obsession with The Karate Kid films. The trio recently appeared on Deadline's Behind the Lens video series, which generally invites directors for chit-chat about their creative process. Read on to find out what they talked about -

Cobra Kai creators discuss Karate Kid obsession

According to a recent report by Deadline, Emmy nominees, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg have been friends since they were kids and grew up in the 1980s. The report also claims that the trio's obsession with The Karate Kid was not what it was like for your average Joe. Even though the three became successful producers, individually, they continued to remain friends over the years.

The Emmy nominated trio then decided to pitch the "wild idea" to carry the famous Ralph Macchio-led saga, more than 30 years after the first film aired. The producers pitched a series, starring original cast members including Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel, and William Zabka, who played his arch-nemesis, Johnny, in a "contemporary TV series." However, the three producers never imagined that the show would be this successful.

While speaking to the outlet, the three also discussed their decision to launch the series on Youtube Red, which eventually made its way to Netflix in season 3. Season 3 of Cobra Kai has not only been extremely popular but has also been nominated for four Emmys including a nomination for 'Best Comedy Series.'

Fans can check out Deadline's video for the full discussion which will make its way to Youtube, soon enough. The creators also discussed how they convinced Ralph Macchio and William Zabka to consider the series. Apart from this, they discussed the upcoming fourth season of Cobra Kai and also talked about the return of Thomas Ian Griffith, who played Terry Silver in the movie franchise.

More about Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai's season 4 is slated to release sometime later in 2021, via Netflix. Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka along with Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo and Martin Kove, Vanessa Rubio, and Peyton List.

The show's official description reads:

Thirty years after their final confrontation at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny Lawrence is at rock-bottom as an unemployed handyman haunted by his wasted life. However, when Johnny rescues a bullied kid, Miguel, from bullies, he is inspired to restart the notorious Cobra Kai dojo.

