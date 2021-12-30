'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Episode List, Cast, Film Location And Other Details

The much-loved martial arts comedy-drama Cobra Kai is back with its fourth season, promising intense competition as the decade long scores get settled. The recently released trailer of the Netflix show piqued audiences interest by showcasing the notorious villain from The Karate Kid III, Terry Silver, make his way back to cause chaos in the All Valley Tournament. By the looks of it, the latest instalment will show how well Johnny's Eagle Fang dojo and Daniel's Miyagi-do dojo co-exist. Ahead of its release, here's all you need to know about Cobra Kai Season 4 cast, episode list, and more.

Cobra Kai Season 4 cast and episode list

The latest instalment will star the show-stealers Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, while Xolo Mariduena (Miguel), Mary Mouser (Sam), Tanner Buchanan (Robby), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (Kreese) are all coming back. List and Vanessa Rubio (Carmen) have also been upgraded to the series regulars, thanks to their pivotal characters.

Meanwhile, Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O'Brien are joining the ensemble cast. Netflix also excited fans by announcing that Thomas Ian Griffith is back, and will seemingly have a pertinent role to play.

Take a look at the episode list-

Let's Begin First Learn Stand Then Learn Fly Bicephaly Match Point Kicks Get Chicks Minefields Party Time The Fall The Rise

As per IMDB, most of Cobra Kai has been shot across Los Angeles, California, and Atlanta, Georgia.

More about Cobra Kai season 4

Spilling beans on the upcoming season, the show's co-creator Hayden Schlossberg mentioned on Twitter,"I've been watching and rewatching the All Valley tournament in Season 4. There are so many times when I get revved up and almost lose it. It's like every Rocky fight rolled into one and built up with so much hype and anticipation, leading to an explosion of nonstop action.". Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Johnny and Daniel settle their differences to take down Cobra Kai. A lot is at stake for them if they lose the Under-18 Karate Championship. The show is making its way to the audiences via the OTT platform Netflix on New Year's eve, December 31.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KOBRAKAISERIES)