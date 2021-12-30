Last Updated:

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Episode List, Cast, Film Location And Other Details

Ahead of 'Cobra Kai' season 4 premiere on Netflix, know all details about the martial arts drama, including its cast members, episode list and more.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Cobra Kai

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KOBRAKAISERIES


The much-loved martial arts comedy-drama Cobra Kai is back with its fourth season, promising intense competition as the decade long scores get settled. The recently released trailer of the Netflix show piqued audiences interest by showcasing the notorious villain from The Karate Kid III, Terry Silver, make his way back to cause chaos in the All Valley Tournament. By the looks of it, the latest instalment will show how well Johnny's Eagle Fang dojo and Daniel's Miyagi-do dojo co-exist. Ahead of its release, here's all you need to know about Cobra Kai Season 4 cast, episode list, and more. 

Cobra Kai Season 4 cast and episode list 

The latest instalment will star the show-stealers Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, while Xolo Mariduena (Miguel), Mary Mouser (Sam), Tanner Buchanan (Robby), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (Kreese) are all coming back. List and Vanessa Rubio (Carmen) have also been upgraded to the series regulars, thanks to their pivotal characters. 

Meanwhile, Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O'Brien are joining the ensemble cast. Netflix also excited fans by announcing that Thomas Ian Griffith is back, and will seemingly have a pertinent role to play. 

Take a look at the episode list- 

  1. Let's Begin
  2. First Learn Stand
  3. Then Learn Fly
  4.  Bicephaly
  5. Match Point
  6. Kicks Get Chicks
  7. Minefields
  8.  Party Time
  9. The Fall
  10.  The Rise

As per IMDB, most of Cobra Kai has been shot across  Los Angeles, California, and Atlanta, Georgia. 

More about Cobra Kai season 4

Spilling beans on the upcoming season, the show's co-creator Hayden Schlossberg mentioned on Twitter,"I've been watching and rewatching the All Valley tournament in Season 4. There are so many times when I get revved up and almost lose it. It's like every Rocky fight rolled into one and built up with so much hype and anticipation, leading to an explosion of nonstop action.". Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Johnny and Daniel settle their differences to take down Cobra Kai. A lot is at stake for them if they lose the Under-18 Karate Championship. The show is making its way to the audiences via the OTT platform Netflix on New Year's eve, December 31. 

READ | 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 to premiere on THIS day; Netflix drops teaser clip

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KOBRAKAISERIES)

 

READ | Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' season 4 first look unveiled; teases Johny and Daniel's training
READ | Andrew Garfield to star in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4? Here's all you need to know
READ | Cobra Kai Recap: All you need to know before watching 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 on Netflix
READ | Cobra Kai, The Book of Boba Fett & Irrfan's film: OTT content to watch on New Year's eve

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Cobra Kai, Netflix, Cobra Kai Season 4
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com