Cobra Kai Recap: All You Need To Know Before Watching 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 On Netflix

Ahead of the release of the highly-awaited Cobra Kai season 4, there are many things that the fans need to recall from the previous season of the show. The series is a popular American martial arts comedy-drama show created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. The series was recently renewed for a fifth season ahead of the Cobra Kai season 4.

Cobra Kai Recap

As Cobra Kai season 4 is slated to release after almost a year, the fans need to revive a lot of things from the past three seasons, one of which includes the alliances between the characters. It was revealed in the previous season that despite the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel, they form an alliance and it will be a delight for the fans to explore their alliance in the upcoming season of the show. On the other hand, Jacob Bertrand's character, Hawk from season 3 was in an alliance with Dimitri but it is expected that in Cobra Kai season 4, he will be back Miyagi-Do.

In the earlier seasons, when Sam and Miguel got back together, it also led to Miyagi and Eagle Fang joining the forces. Also, as the All-Valley Tournament was cancelled in the Cobra kai season 3, the city council reinstated it towards the end of the season and is expected to be held in the upcoming season. The fans can't miss the phone call during the Cobra Kai season 3 finale when Kreese talked to Terry Silver that revealed that he will certainly feature in the upcoming season.

Cobra Kai Season 3 ending explained

In Cobra Kai's season 3 finale, as the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel was seen in the previous season, it was the first time during the finale that the viewers saw them fighting on the same side. On the other hand, Robby was seen struggling after his accident and finally ended up in the care of John Kreese.

Cobra Kai Season 4 has been slated to hit Netflix on 31 December 2021.

