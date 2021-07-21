'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Release Date: All About This 'Karate Kid' Movies' Sequel Series

The sequel series of Karate Kid films, Cobra Kai, is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The show, which stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the lead roles, has an IMDb rating of 8.6 and has scored four Emmy nominations for 2021. The third season of the show ended in January 2021, and fans are waiting for the premiere of its fourth season. As teased before, Cobra Kai Season 4 will have two villains doubling the thrill of the show. Here are all the details about Cobra Kai Season 4 release date and its story background.

Cobra Kai Season 4 story background

Cobra Kai is the sequel of the Karate Kid movies, which marks what happens to the lead rivals of the film after over 30 years. The third season of the show ended with Daniel and Johnny putting aside their rivalry to defeat Johnny's ex-mentor, John Kreese. The fourth season of the action fiction series Cobra Kai will see a duo of villains against Daniel and Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The villain from Karate Kid 3, Terry Silver, would mark his return in the fourth season to help his old pal John Kreese. The fourth season will also see Johnny and Daniel teaming up and becoming friends to defeat their rivals. In a podcast, the show's co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, mentioned that Terry Silver would have an eccentric role in the fourth season.

On May 27, the official Instagram page of the show dropped a teaser of its fourth season. The teaser had Thomas Ian Griffith reprising his role as Terry Silver. Its caption read, "Have patience. He’s just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV.".

Updates on Cobra Kai Season 4 release on Netflix

The Netflix original series Cobra Kai enjoys a massive viewership as it casts the original leads from the Karate Kid movies. The show's fourth season is one of the most anticipated seasons of 2021. Jon Hurwitz once mentioned that the writers have finished writing the fourth season in October 2020. Reportedly, the filming of the fourth season has also wrapped up. As the show would not take much time in post-production, it may arrive on Netflix by October to December this year. Cobra Kai Season 4 cast Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith in lead roles.

