Colton Underwood Comes Out As Gay; Ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph Reacts To Revelation

Cassie Randolph opened up after her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood came out gay on Good Morning America on April 14, 2021, reported E! Online. According to the report, Cassie "had no idea that her ex was going to come out as gay". Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, who dated for over two years, parted their ways after a messy breakup. E! Online exclusively reported that the duo is ‘not in communication’.

The report suggests that Cassie ‘doesn’t know what to think about this time’ and that she is ‘still processing it all’. The source revealed to the outlet that the duo’s relationship was ‘very real to her’. The source added that they were both in love at one point in time’.

On April 14, the Bachelor's Colton Underwood discussed his sexual identity in an interview with Robin Roberts. Colton stated, "Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they've been putting off in their lives”. “And for me, I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it”, he revealed.

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

He also apologized to his ex for the ‘bad choices’ he made at the end of their relationship. He said, “I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else”.

Colton and Cassie parted their ways in the month of May 2020. Several months post their breakup, Cassie was granted a restraining order against the former Bachelor star. She alleged that he was ‘stalking and ‘harassing’ her. According to the report, Colton had sent her ‘unsettling text messages and repeatedly called her’. He had also ‘placed a tracking device on her vehicle’ in order to track her whereabouts. Later, Cassie dropped the restraining order and issued a statement. In the statement, she mentioned that the duo was able to ‘reach a private agreement’ addressing her concerns.