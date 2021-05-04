Completed 'The Innocent' On Netflix? Here Are Some Similar Shows To Binge On

The Innocent arrived on Netflix on April 20, 2021, and ever since, it has been making waves because of its plot and acting. The story has been adapted from Harlan Coben’s 2005 novel of the same name. Mario Casas portrays Mateo, a man who wound up in jail for murder after trying to break up a clash in The Innocent. He's wanting to rebuild with his new wife Olivia, who just found out she's pregnant, nine years after the incident.

However, while Olivia is on a business trip, Mateo receives a surprising call from Olivia's cell. What he discovers sends him on a mad dash to find out the truth. Meanwhile, he is being questioned about his innocence once again, this time by a detective probing a suicide. Since The Innocent reviews were so good, here are some similar shows to binge on.

Shows like The Innocent to watch out for

The Stranger

What would you do if anyone told you that your whole life has been a lie? The Stranger by Harlan Coben attempts to address this question. Adam, a family man, is at the centre of the plot. A mysterious woman appears during his son's football game and informs him that his wife Corinne lied about her pregnancy and miscarriage. As secrets are revealed and Corinne goes missing, Adam is shaken to his roots, and a search for the truth ensues, with several twists and turns along the way. The reality, however, is much more surprising and ugly than it seems.

Dare Me

Dare Me is an intriguing cheerleading drama that combines elements of Gossip Girl and other melodramas of the same genre into a ten-episode series inspired by dark core themes including murder, rape, and jealousy. Dare Me is a story that primarily revolves around three females and is based on the best-selling 2004 novel of the same name. Addy and Beth are best friends; they're inseparable adolescent girls who enjoy the thrilling world of alcohol, drugs, and parties. As a new cheer-leading coach, Colette appears to shake things up, a plot unfolds that threatens to tear Beth and Addy apart, while dark secrets shroud the trio.

Tabula Rasa

If you're looking for a slow-burn thriller, go no further than Tabula Rasa from Belgium. This crime drama is definitely worth your time, with an interesting plot, some strong characters, and an enticing mystery that motivates you to see it through to the end. The psychological thriller follows Mie, a young woman with amnesia who is locked up in a safe psychiatric facility.

As Detective Wolkers pays her a visit, he appears to be the last individual to see Thomas Spectre, who has disappeared. Mie is expected to recall what happened that night as an eyewitness and main suspect in the investigation before she can even consider being released. Mie is forced to rebuild her lost memories in order to fight for the facts. However, the more Mie recalls, the more she begins to mistrust those around her.

Unbelievable

Unbelievable is a powerful and vital reminder that sexual harassment has much greater psychological consequences than the horrific crime itself. It is shocking, meticulously paced, and extremely well written. Unbelievable is a rape case procedural that is based on true events. Marie, a young and depressed woman, reports a rape to the police in 2008, and after being forced to repeat her statement to several officers, she finds herself on the wrong side of the law, when her hazy recollection and contradictory narrative causes her to file a false claim, putting her in danger of arrest and potential jail time.

The Woods

Harlan Coben has an uncanny ability to write page-turning novels that seem to translate remarkably well to the small screen. The prolific American author reunites with Netflix after the success of both Safe and The Stranger. Our story opens in 1994 when four children go missing in the woods during a summer camp; two of the children are found dead, while the other two disappear. One of the missing children is our main protagonist Pawel's niece, and Pawel sets out to find out what happened to Kamile in this alternate timeline. The Woods combines this mystery with some cool reveals by jumping back and forth in time.