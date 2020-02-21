CONFIRMED: Priyanka Chopra To Play Ma Anand Sheela In New Amazon Prime Series

After much anticipation, it has been confirmed that Priyanka Chopra will be portraying the role of Ma Anand Sheela (Osho's personal secretary). As reported by Hollywood reporter, the new Amazon Prime Video drama titled Sheela will be directed by Barry Levinson.

Under the banner Baltimore pictures, the filmmaker will produce it along with Permut Presentations’ David Permut, Jason Sosnoff, and Priyanka’s production house Purple Pebble Pictures. And what's interesting is that Netflix too is working on a documentary featuring Ma Anand Sheela herself.

The biopic focuses on the life of Ma Anand Sheela and will portray how she contributed to developing a whole cult in American, working as a right-hand woman for this Indian guru Osho.

Priyanka Chopra on Ma Anand Sheela biopic

“Yeah, I am developing a feature film with Barry Levinson. He did Rain Man and he is an iconic American director. And we are developing it as the character of Ma Anand Sheela, who was this guru (Osho) who originated from India, his right-hand woman and she was just devious and created a whole cult in America and brought people here. He was called Osho. I am developing that next for me to star in and produce in which I think would be really cool.” said Priyanka Chopra in a press conference.

Osho, originally named Rajneesh, was an Indian guru who became a global sensation in the '90s. His philosophy was seen as revolutionary by his followers, but for the rest of the world, it was a cult. 'Wild wild Country' is a six-part documentary series on Netflix that showed what happened when the followers of Rajneesh moved to Oregon in the US to build their utopian city, which they called Rajneeshpuram. Maa Anand Sheela was his personal secretary who ran the entire operation and was later convicted of many crimes.

