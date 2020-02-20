Priyanka Chopra Jonas Vs Deepika Padukone; Who Wore The Sabyasachi Organza Saree Better?

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have always impressed fans with their impeccable style sense. Both the fashion divas are often spotted looking graceful in the traditional six yards. The gorgeous ladies are commonly spotted wearing ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's iconic pieces.

The Sabyasachi collection is one of the go-to options for every Indian actor. Sabyasachi Mukherjee is clearly one of the favourite designers of Bollywood. His intricate designs and impeccable craftsmanship have found a space in Bollywood, making him one of the most popular designers today. The two leading ladies of Bollywood were spotted wearing a beautiful masterpiece from the Sabyasachi collection. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were seen sporting a similar Sabyasachi saree in different hues. Let's see who wore the beautiful Sabyasachi organza saree better.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra opted for a Sabyasachi blush pink organza saree with a sleeveless blouse for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding in Paris. The actor went for a minimal nude makeup look with elaborate bun with pink roses details. The Desi Girl accessorized her look with a gold chain with a diamond pendant and similar dangler earrings.

The jewellery was from the designer's Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery collection. The rose-tinted glasses completed her stylish look. Priyanka Chopra was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone made her presence felt at Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash and opted for a beautiful creation by the ace designer. She opted for a pristine white organza saree by Sabyasachi for the event. The outfit featured intricate floral embroidery with white thread all over the material and was draped well over a heavy sequined blouse.

Deepika opted for a pair of long dangling earrings and chunky bangles. She kept her makeup minimal by sporting a neutral smokey eye look with a deep brown lip. She completed her look with her signature sleek bun. Deepika Padukone was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.

Image Courtesy: Sabyasachi Mukherjee Instagram

