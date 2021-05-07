Courteney Cox Talks About Taping 'FRIENDS' Reunion, Calls It An 'unbelievable' Experience

Courteney Cox who played the character of Monica Geller in the popular sitcom FRIENDS was recently a part of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While talking to the host, the actor revealed that she recently taped the FRIENDS reunion and it was an emotional ride for her. She called her experience "unbelievable".

Courteney Cox talks about Friends Reunion

While talking to Ellen DeGeneres, the actor revealed that being back on Stage 24 (where they shot the series) with all of her costars - Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer after 17 years was "so emotional" for her. She also said that viewers can expect some surprises from the reunion which will air on HBO Max. The actor added that it was great and was really fun to shoot. Further, she revealed that the reunion was initially planned to be taped and released last year, but due to the pandemic it was postponed.

Other than this, she reminisced the time when she first shot for the opening credit for the sitcom. It is the iconic opening credit where the cast is dancing around the Burbank backlot fountain which was designed to look like Central Park’s Cherry Hill Fountain. She revealed that they were on the fountain for a long time and somebody thought that the fountain scenes would be fun. However, it wasn't fun to dance around it for hours and hours. She then remembered the time when she and Matthew Perry did not know each other during the initial days of the sitcom. During the shoot of the opening credits, she heard Perry say, "I can't remember a time when I wasn't in this fountain.".

About Friends reunion

The unscripted reunion is directed by Ben Winston and the taping was done at Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio Lot in Burbank. Along with the creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, the actors are also executive producing it. The release date hasn't been decided yet.

The reunion was announced in February 2020 and was supposed to be released in May but was delayed due to the pandemic. Other than this, David Schwimmer who plays the role of Ross Geller revealed on The Graham Norton Show that the actors will be appearing as themselves and not the characters they played. The original sitcom aired for 10 years from 1994 to 2004.

IMAGE: Courteney Cox's Instagram

