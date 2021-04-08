Last Updated:

'Crash Landing On You' Actors Seo Ji Hye & Kim Jun Hyun Respond To Dating Rumours

Crash Landing On You actors Seo Ji Hye And Kim Jung Hyun have denied that they are or ever were dating in a statement via both of their agencies.

In image: Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun. Source: A still from the show

Photos of Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun together revealing that they've officially been dating for a year have surfaced online. Dispatch.com published photos of them that have confirmed dating rumours. According to the website, they normally keep their dates in each other's houses, which are close by. Last year, Jung Hyun relocated to Ji Hye's address in Seongdong District, according to the paper. Dispatch also revealed that the CLOY co-stars spent their birthdays together and that Jung Hyun turned to Ji Hye for help when he was having problems.

Crash Landing on You second leads deny dating rumours

Culture Depot, Ji Hye's label, reacted to Dispatch's storey by saying that the two were not dating. In addition, the actor is in negotiations to join the agency once his deal with O& Entertainment expires in May, which means Kim Jung Hyun will soon be a free agent. He discussed the issue of moving agencies with Seo Ji Hye. They met at home to talk about COVID-19.

The CLOY co-stars formed feelings for each other after shooting the top-rating K-drama, Sports Chosun announced earlier today. According to the article, Jung Hyun reportedly fell for Ji Hye's obvious wit and feminine appearance, according to a mutual friend. Jung Hyun's excitement and concentration, on the other hand, allegedly enchanted Ji Hye.

Their individual agencies issued comments about the rumour not long after the article was released. Seo Ji Hye's media label, Culture Depot, told Soompi that they checked with her directly and she confirmed that she was not Kim Jung-Hyun's girlfriend. Kim Jung Hyun's management firm, O& Entertainment, stated something close to what was already said. They stated that Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye were never dating as far as they knew. Since working together on tvN's Crash Landing on You, they've only maintained a close friendship as senior and junior.

The two were reunited in the romance Dinnermate, much to the delight of their fans, after their tragic storyline in CLOY. In episode one, Jung Hyun appeared as Ji Hye's longtime boyfriend, who was secretly cheating on her. In other CLOY news, fans are still ecstatic after the news that leading actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are dating was announced at the start of the year.

