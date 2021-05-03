Cynthia Bailey's Net Worth: All Details Of 'The Real Housewife Of Atlanta' Star's Income

Model-turned-reality star Cynthia Bailey is well-known for her stint in the show The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Bailey first moved to New York at age 18 to pursue her career in modeling. Soon after, Cynthia signed a five-year contract and was booked to appear in magazines, ad campaigns, and on the runway in Paris and Milan fashion shows. Here, we have accumulated all the intriguing details regarding Cynthia Bailey’s net worth.

Cynthia Bailey’s net worth

According to Celebrity net worth, Cynthia Bailey is reported to have a whopping net worth of $2,5 million. Back in 2016, the star reportedly purchased an Atlanta-area home for $940,000. The house overlooks a small lake in Sandy Springs with a large deck. The property has six bedrooms and five bathrooms on one and a half acres. As per the portal, Cynthia refers to her house as ‘Lake Bailey’.

Cynthia made most of her fortune reportedly from modeling when she was booked for the Essence magazine cover. In her career, she has appeared in several magazines, shows, and movies as well. Currently, her primary source of earning is reported to be from being a part of The Real Housewives franchise. The model makes a whopping $300,000 per season. In addition to this, she is also a businesswoman who owns an eyewear line namely, Bailey Eyewear. Cynthia also has a line of leather handbags CB VIOR and a candle line, The Bailey Wine Cellar wine shop, and The Bailey Room.

Who is Cynthia Bailey’s husband?

Bailey publicly announced her relationship with Fox Sports correspondent Mike Hill in August 2018. Hill and Bailey became engaged in July 2019 and were married on October 10, 2020. Bailey said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict rules were implemented for the wedding, such as mandatory social distancing and face masks or face shields, to protect the 250 guests. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bailey is all set to star in The Real Housewives All-Stars a spin-off featuring various women from The Real Housewives franchise. The show is set to premiere on Peacock.

