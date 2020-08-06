Daisy Coleman, Assault Survivor In Netflix Film 'Audrie & Daisy', Dies By Suicide At 23

In a shocking state of events, Daisy Coleman, who spoke out against her abusers of the 2012 Maryville, Missouri rape case, has died by suicide. Daisy Coleman’s mother confirmed the news on Facebook and mourned her daughter’s demise. Read Melinda Coleman’s complete statement:

Also Read | Closer India-US Ties Important Amidst Chinese 'aggression': US Lawmakers

Melinda's statement:

‘My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman committed suicide tonight. If you saw crazy messages and posts it was because I called the police to check on her. She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her! She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone.’

Also Read | China & Pakistan's Plot To Raise Kashmir At UNSC Fails Again; Global Community Backs India

Daisy Coleman's death

Speaking about the tragic incident to TMZ, Melinda Coleman mentioned that Daisy’s body was discovered after Melinda called the police to do a welfare check. In the year 2012, Daisy Coleman became the subject of national attention, when she attended a party where she was allegedly raped by 17-year-old Matthew Barnett, a senior football player, claims a report. The report further adds that Barnett had familial ties to a former Republican state representative and was never convicted for his alleged crimes. In 2014, Daisy Coleman had attempted suicide after being subjected to ‘ruthless’ bullying, suggests the report.

She would want young survivors to know they are heard, they matter, they are loved, and there are places for them to get the help they need. And she would want everyone else - peer allies, educators, parents, legislators, religious leaders - — SafeBAE (@safe_bae) August 5, 2020

As press are beginning to reach out, we wanted to release a statement so that we can all remember her for the legacy of her work: "Through our shock and sadness, we are releasing a statement about our loss of Daisy. — SafeBAE (@safe_bae) August 5, 2020

Also Read | Smallpox Turned Into Pandemic Because Vikings Kept Travelling Thousand Years Ago: Study

Audrie & Daisy

Later, Daisy Coleman co-founded SafeBAE, a teen-led organisation, which aimed to create awareness and prevent sexual assault in middle and high schools. In 2016, Daisy retold her own story in the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy, which catalogued Daisy Coleman’s experiences of trauma, bullying, and ostracisation. The film was also centred on the incidences Audrie Pott went through. The Cut adds that Audrie took her own life eight days after the incident. Daisy Coleman suffered the loss of her young brother due to a car crash in 2018, suggests The Cut.

Also Read | China & Pakistan's Plot To Raise Kashmir At UNSC Fails Again; Global Community Backs India

(Image credits: Marc Hoover)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.