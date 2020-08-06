China & Pakistan's Plot To Raise Kashmir At UNSC Fails Again; Global Community Backs India

Hitting out at Pakistan for its "singularly unsuccessful" attempt to broach the bilateral issue of Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council, India said Islamabad's narrative had lost steam and did not "deserve the time and attention" of the world body.

Speaking to ANI, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said, "Pakistan has once again been singularly unsuccessful in making any inroads into the UN on Jammu and Kashmir and their narrative has lost steam on the Council members."

'Another attempt by Pak fails!'

He had earlier said that almost all the countries at the meeting had agreed that Kashmir was a bilateral issue of India and Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, Ambassador Tirumurti said that another attempt by Pakistan failed in Wednesday's meeting to UNSC which was closed, informal, not recorded and without any outcome.

Another attempt by Pakistan fails!



In today’s meeting of UN Security Council which was closed, informal, not recorded and without any outcome, almost all countries underlined that J&K was bilateral issue & did not deserve time and attention of Council. — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) August 5, 2020

According to ANI sources, at the UNSC meeting, the United States had taken the lead and stood strong for a "no outcome" meet for which there was a consensus among member countries with agreement by even the Chinese.

Imran Khan's 'Naya' Pakistan has been using the United Nations to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir ever since India abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A stripping the former state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under the constitution and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories last year.

Meeting under 'Any Other Business' category

Islamabad escalated its campaign against the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, and had persuaded China, a permanent member of the UNSC to hold a meeting on Kashmir at the UNSC. Following this, the 15-member UN body on Wednesday held a closed-door informal meeting under 'Any Other Business' category, which means literally anything can be brought up by any of the members.

No record is maintained and there is no press statement issued for closed-door informal meetings and neither is any formal outcome or resolution taken by the UNSC. Typically, no country objects to a discussion under the 'Any other Business' category. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter.

