Damian Lewis Leaves Showtime's ‘Billions’ After 5 Seasons; Who Will Replace The Star?

Damian Lewis, whose Bobby Axelrod, aka Axe character in the Showtime drama series Billions gained widespread popularity, is finally exiting the show. Lewis' status on the show had been unclear until its season five finale, titled No Direction Home, which showcased his character escaping with truckloads of money to Switzerland to escape prosecution in New York.

As per Variety reports, Showtime confirmed that Lewis will no longer be a reprising character, however, the producers are still holding onto the possibility of his character returning to Billions one day. The show has been renewed for a sixth season, which will be premiering on January 23. Other pivotal characters like Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff will be returning for the next instalment, while rumours are rife that Stoll (Mike Prince) will take the lead as a new series regular.

Damian Lewis leaves Billions after season 5

The series has been the second longest-running drama that Damian has been a central part of since its inception on Showtime. However, this isn't the first time that Damian has exited during a show's run. He quit his Emmy winning Homeland in 2013, after a three-season run, helming the role of U.S. Marine Corp. Sgt. Nicholas Brody.

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the series revolves around the world of billionaires, one of them being the hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod, who accumulates unparalleled success and heights in the world of finance.

Showtime’s president of entertainment, Gary Levine, lauded Damian for helming two widely different characters of Axe and Brody on their two most successful projects. Haling him as an 'extraordinary actor', Gary mentioned that Showtime will hopefully see a third-time collaboration with the actor.

Corey Stoll, who joined the show in the fifth season as Axelrod's arch-rival Mike Prince, is set to represent the new group of wealthy billionaires who aim to establish their legacy through philanthropic and socially responsible actions. While the show's fifth season premiered on May 3, 2020, the series was renewed for a sixth season in October that year, which is set to premiere on January 23, 2022. Take a look at the trailer.

IMAGE: AP