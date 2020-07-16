'Dark Desire' Cast If The Series Was Made Including 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Actors; Read List

Netflix’s recent drop, Dark Desire has become the talk of the town, as the movie delivers a gripping story and unique star-cast. Since the series released on Netflix India, fans here have been wondering which ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ actor would be perfect to star in the Indian remake of Dark Desire. Take a look at some Choti Sarrdaarni actors who can be roped in if Dark Desire was made in India.

Also Read | China Becomes First Economy To Grow Since Virus Pandemic

Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia as Alma Solares:

Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia is known for getting into the skin of her characters in her television serials and has left a long-lasting mark with her performances in the audience. The actor also has an experience of playing a similar role like Alma Solares in Dark Desire, which proves that the actor can make for the Indian substitute of Maite Perroni's role in the Indian version of Dark Desire. Take a look:

Also Read | China's Top Hong Kong Office Calls Trump's Sanctions ‘gangster Logic And Bullying’

Avinash Rekhi as Darío Guerra

Avinash Rekhi plays the central character in Choti Sarrdaarni and it would be exciting to see the actor pull of a negative character for the first time in his career. Considering Avinash’s versatile performances in the past, the Choti Sarrdaarni actor can surely create a long-lasting impression on masses in the Indian version of Dark Desire. Take a look:

Also Read | China Becomes First Economy To Grow Since Virus Pandemic

Abhilasha Jhakar as Alma's divorced friend

Abhilasha Jhakar is just one serial old in the industry and already enjoys a massive fan following, as her performance in her debut serial, Choti Sarrdaarni has earned her rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Considering her role as a sidekick to the main lead in the serial, it seems like the young actor could make for Indian substitute of Magali's role in the Indian version of Dark Desire. Take a look:

Amal Sherawat as Alma's husband:

From his performance in Government 3 to the current Choti Sarrdaarni, Amal Sherawat is often considered as among the few versatile actors the Indian TV industry has witnessed in recent times. The actor has played roles of a lover as well as a side-kick to the main leads in many projects in the past, which proves that he can easily slip into Alma Saolres' husband's character in the series.

All about Dark Desire:

Starring Magali Boysselle, Erik Hayser, Paulina Matos and Maite Perroni in the leading roles, the story of Dark Desire revolves around the life of Alma Solares, who is married to a rich business tycoon, visits her best friend for the weekend to "process the grief" of the latter’s divorce. Meanwhile, Alma meets Dario Guerra and they have a wild tryst. What started as a minor adventure, later becomes a dangerous obsession, unravelling a chain of secrets of a past that fatally harms all those involved in the story.

(Image credits- Screengrabs from Latin America's Netflix/ Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Abhilasha Instagram/ Abinash Rekhi's screengrab from an interview given/ Amal Sherawat in stills from the show)

Also Read | China's Top Hong Kong Office Calls Trump's Sanctions ‘gangster Logic And Bullying’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.