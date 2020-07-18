'Dark Desire' Spoilers: Who Killed Brenda In The Exotic-thriller Series?

Netflix's Dark Desire may have been completely slammed by critics but it managed to get on viewer's radar. The Mexican series is an erotic-thriller, similar to the lines of 365 Days and the Fifty Shades series. The steamy thriller series released on July 15, and has climbed up the Top 10 Netflix title spot in the USA. Dark Desire's first season is spanned across 18 episodes which run for 30 minutes each, it has a number of twists and turns spread across the runtime which keeps the audience hooked to the screen.

Who killed Brenda in Dark Desire?

The finale for Dark Desire's season one has also been clocked in at 30 minutes which gives the audience an information overload. Viewers are first convinced that Esteban murdered Dario as he defied the plan and feel for Alma. However, it is later revealed that Dario is alive and in control of Esteban. When Alma can be seen giving a lecture, the screen cuts to images of Brenda lying dead in a bathtub, which is deemed as an apparent suicide.

But the extent of the characters' involvement in the death of Brenda is later revealed. It is revealed that Esteban, who is Leonardo's brother bought Dario in and both of them had an affair with Brenda. Leonardo is unmasked to be the orchestrator behind Brenda's death whereas Esteban's true love for Brenda is revealed.

The first season of Dark Desire evidently ended on an exciting note and as seen with Netflix properties earlier, fans are already anticipating another season. Though it is too soon to decide whether the Mexican series will get a second season, it is definitely not out of the question as the first season wrapped up with various loose ends. Netflix is yet to confirm a second season for Dark Desire, but a second season will now be more interesting as the relationship aspects of the characters in the series have changed drastically. It will be interesting to see whether Brenda's passing is used as a crucial plot point in the future seasons of Dark Desire.

