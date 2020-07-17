Is 'Greyhound' A True Story? Was Ernest Krause Really A Commanding Officer?

Tom Hanks is one of the most influential stars in Hollywood. He has garnered a strong fan base with his outstanding movie performances. He was last seen fighting the Nazis in the Sony Pictures release, Greyhound. Since the film has gained a lot of popularity, fans have been asking questions about the same.

Is Greyhound a true story?

Fans have been asking questions like "Is Greyhound a true story?" To have full knowledge about this question you will need to get into your reading mode. As the film Greyhound is actually based on a 1955 novel written by C.S. Forester. The novel is called The Good Shepherd and it was one of the most popular books at that time. But despite the fact that the film is based on a novel, it is not a true story.

The novel and film are both fictional, but their plots revolve around a non-fictional scenario. The scenes from the movie are made to show the situations faced by many ships and convoys of the U.S. and Canada shipped supplies to Great Britain. But the ships and characters from the film are not real and are just fiction and made-up.

More about Greyhound

The Forrest Gump star was recently in the film, Greyhound which shows Hanks as a captain that goes by the name Capt. Ernest Krause. The film is set in the early days of World War II and focuses on the journey of an international convoy of 37 Allied ships that manage to cross the treacherous North Atlantic while being hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi submarines.

The film stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue as prominent characters of the film. Gary Goetzman is the producer of the film. Aaron Schneider was brought on board to take up the role of the film’s director.

The fans have also been extremely excited to see such an amazing crew’s efforts to portray the happenings on WW2. The movie released digitally on July 10, 2020. This is because their initial release date of June 12, 2020, was pushed back due to COVID-19 lockdown. It has also been shot onboard HMCS Montréal, a frigate of the Royal Canadian Navy during the January of 2018. After the entire cast was finalised, the continued the shoot of the film in Louisiana aboard USS Kidd in Baton Rouge.

