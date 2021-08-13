'Dash And Lily' Season 2: Everything We Know About Netflix's Christmas Rom-com Series

Winter holidays are the times when people tend to curl up in their blankets and watch Christmas movies. While Christmas movies and series are available in abundance, Netflix somehow managed to release a Christmas rom-com series, Dash And Lily, in November 2020. The show was based on Dash And Lily's Book Of Dares, by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. It was not only binge-worthy but also won three Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. As the award-winning show had a happy ending, there are speculations if there will be a season 2 or not. Here are all the details about Dash And Lily Season 2.

Will there be Dash And Lily Season 2?

There has been no official confirmation about Dash And Lily's possible second season. However, Netflix has also not cancelled the show yet, which makes it possible that the OTT giant might order the second season of the show soon. Moreover, despite the happy ending of Season 1, the Dash And Lily book series have much digital storytelling, enough for two more seasons. The team of the show is also in support of its second season as Joe Tracz, the showrunner, told TVLine that he would be happy to produce the second and third season of the show. In July 2021, one of the writers of the show, Carol Barbee, told Independent Tribune that the script of the second season of Dash And Lily is already written. All the writers have been waiting for is a green signal from Netflix.

Dash And Lilly Season 2 release date and story

Since there is no confirmation about the show's second season, details about an official release date can only be speculated. As the show is about the winter season in New York, the second season is expected to release in the winter of 2022. However, the show might come early as the writers are done with the script and are only waiting for Netflix's confirmation. The second season of the show would expectedly continue the story from Dash And Lily book series. The first season covered the book Dash And Lily's Book Of Dares. The second season would therefore be based on The Twelve Days Of Dash And Lily. The book follows the aftermath of the first book.

IMAGE: DASH AND LILY INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.