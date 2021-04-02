David Arquette In FRIENDS - Did You Notice Courtney Cox's Ex-husband's Cameo In The Show?

The show FRIENDS, in its 10-year duration, gave fans multiple cameo appearances from different celebrities. From seeing David Arquette in FRIENDS' for a single episode to seeing a 10-year old Dakota Fanning for a few scenes, the series has had many surprising celeb appearances. Here's a look at 3 major cameos that also have an 8+ rating on IMDb.

Cameo #1: 'Monica' aka Courtney Cox's real-life husband David Arquette in FRIENDS

Fans could see David Arquette in FRIENDS' Phoebe's stalker's role. His character, Malcolm, is originally Phoebe's sister Ursula's stalker but ends up stalking Phoebe by mistake. FRIENDS' Phoebe and Ursula were both portrayed by actor Lisa Kudrow. In the episode, Phoebe does like Malcolm and attempts to get him to stop stalking Ursula, but breaks up with him when he can't.

Were David Arquette and Courtney Cox married during his cameo on FRIENDS?

No, the couple was not married back then. The episode, The One With The Jam was shot and aired in 1996. Although, Courtney and David got married in 1999. The FRIENDS cast and makers gave them a hat tip for the same by adding 'Cox' to their last names in the credits of the episode that aired post the couple's wedding.

Cameo #2: Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry's 'Susie Underpants' episode

Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts featured in FRIENDS' The One After the Superbowl - Part 2 episode. Roberts played the role of Susie, who dated and seduced Matthew Perry's Chandler, to take revenge on him for embarrassing her when they were in school together. Fun fact - as per a report in Insider, Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry dated for real in 1996, soon after the episode aired.

Cameo #3: 10-year old Dakota Fanning in FRIENDS

Few fans could spot a young Dakota Fanning in FRIENDS' episode titled The One with Princess Consuela. She played a kid, Mackenzie, who makes Matt LeBlanc's Joey see a fresh perspective about Chandler and Monica moving into a new home. Dakota was all of the 10-years when she shot from the scenes.

Want more of the show? Here's the latest updated on FRIENDS reunion

There's good news if fans have been missing the show and its cast. FRIENDS reunion has begun filming now and the first look of Monica's apartment has also recently gone viral. It was slated to be released in March 2021 as per one of Matthew Perry's tweets, however, that has now evidently been postponed. While all of the original cast - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will come together for the FRIENDS reunion, they will not be portraying their characters. Reports suggest that while some sets will be put up, it will not be a scripted performance, but more like a chat show.

*Source for all images: stills from FRIENDS, Courteny Cox's Instagram, David Arquette's Instagram

