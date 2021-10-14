David Fincher Announces Much-awaited Netflix Documentary Series ‘Voir'

Celebrated filmmaker David Fincher was recently in the headlines for his upcoming flick The Killer. Apart from The Killer, the oscar-nominated direct is now set for another venture. However, it is not another season of Mindhunter or Mank, but a new documentary series Voir. He would be teaming up with Netflix for this upcoming documentary.

David Fincher is set to collaborate with Netflix to celebrate cinema with the upcoming documentary Voir. Netflix's Twitter handle, dedicated to its films, recently teased the new documentary. Sharing the teaser, the Twitter handle of Netflix Film wrote, "From executive producer David Fincher… VOIR, a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of the film’s modern masters." David Fincher is serving as the executive producer of Voir, while David Prior would direct it.

From executive producer David Fincher…



VOIR, a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of film’s modern masters.



Premiering at AFI Fest and coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gqHqlvbxZF — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 13, 2021

Writer Drew McWeeny is on cloud nine ever since the project was announced. Drew McWeeny has been writing on Twitter about the documentary. Replying to a Twitter user, McWeeny wrote, "So many good folks involved. I'm pleased to be part of the group, and I hope people watch so we can make dozens and dozens more." In another tweet, he wrote, "The whole thing's great and very exciting. A place just to talk movies in as much depth as we want? Heaven." As per Variety, he also revealed the documentary series would consist of 10-30 minute essays about something that intrigues or upsets people with their connection to the movies. The documentary series is set to premiere on November 13 at AFI Fest and would then arrive on the streaming platform.

Upcoming David Fincher shows and films

This is not the first time Fincher collaborated with Netflix. He recently signed a four-film deal with the OTT platform Netflix. The director would be helming the film The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. The movie would be a follow up to Fincher's latest project Mack starring Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman. The Killer is an assassin drama which would begin filming next year. The filmmaker earlier worked with Netflix for House Of Cards and Mindhunter. Fincher is known for his films Zodiac, Fight Club and The Social Network.

