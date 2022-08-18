Hollywood actor David Harbour has surely impressed his fans worldwide with his role as Jim Hopper in the popular sci-fi action-thriller drama, Stranger Things. It's reasonable to say that Jim Hopper, who revived his emotions for the benefit of others and became one of the show's most tenacious, imperfect, and beloved characters, is the finest character on Stranger Things.

It is pertinent to note that Harbour lost around 80 pounds in order to reprise the role of Jim Hopper in Stranger Things 4. He lost all that additional weight to accurately portray Hopper's detention in Russia. For a large portion of Season 4, the character is imprisoned and not exactly eating well. Recently, David Harbour opened up about the same, stating that he has 'developed a new relationship with exercise' thanks to his acting career.

David Harbour talks about his weight transformation journey

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Harbour asserted that he was a 'really nerdy kid' growing up and had never played sports, thereby admitting that he had resentment for the athletic boys his age and "resisted athleticism" for most of his life. He continued that he now makes an effort to exercise every day and has teamed up with Brooks Running to inspire others to exercise in a way that suits them.

Opening up about his transformation, Harbour said, "In my 40s, I started to realize that there are things I want to do and my body was not going to sustain if I kept on the path I was keeping on. I just really thought I had gone over the hill. And it was like, on a downward trajectory from there."

Developing a new relationship with his body, David Harbour reduced over 80 lbs for his role as Sheriff Jim Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things. The Black Widow actor stated that he went through eight months of training, sticking to an exercise plan and intermittent fasting, adding that 'the new experience with fitness was eye-opening'. Further talking about his leaner body, the actor said, "something about being an actor is you are allowed to live in different skin and I like being a chameleon in that way. I much prefer to be more of a chameleon, and figure out how it feels to be in a different skin."

More on Stranger Things

Season 4 of Stranger Things ended on an interesting note leaving fans curious about the fifth and final season of the popular web series. As all the characters finally reunited in Hawkins for one last fight against Vecna, Season 5 is touted to be one of the biggest seasons of the show and the makers have already begun filming it.

Image: Instagram/@dkharbour