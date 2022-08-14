Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers Reveal Final Season Won't Star New Characters

Stranger Things Season 4 dominated global headlines after it finally hit Netflix on May 27. The fourth season of the popular sci-fi series is a deep dive into Eleven's life post-Hawkins, the gruesome Vecna, Max struggling to bring back her subconscious from upside down, Eddie Munson & Dustin Henderson's friendship, Hopper's battle to escape Soviet captors and of course multiple murders by season's monster Vecna, but as cops blame Munson for all the murders, the show also features him proving that he didn’t commit the aforementioned killings.

S4 ended on an interesting note leaving fans curious about the fifth and final season of the popular web series. As all the characters finally reunited in Hawkins for one last fight against Vecna, Stranger Things Season 5 is touted to be one of the biggest seasons of the show and the makers have already begun filming it.

Duffer Brothers reveal the final season won't star new characters

Recently, in a conversation with Deadline, the Duffer Brothers, who are the creators of the show, have stated that the final season won't star any new characters. Ross Duffer said, "Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they’re going to be an integral part of the narrative."

He went on to state, "But every time we do that, we’re nervous, because you go, ‘We’ve got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we’re spending with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors.’ So we’re just very, very careful about who we’re introducing."

Matt even agreed with Ross' opinion, stating that they will try their best to avoid mixing too many characters into the last season. "I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster. We’re doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5. We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess," Matt added.

Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv