'Day Shift' Adds Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Snoop Dogg & 3 Others To Netflix's Vampire Film

Day Shift is an upcoming action comedy movie on Netflix. It stars Jamie Foxx in the lead role as a vampire hunter. The production of the project is expected to begin soon. Now, as it moves forward, the makers have bought in six more actors to the cast. Know who have joined the project below.

Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Snoop Dogg, and three more joins the 'Day Shift' cast

According to Deadline, Day Shift cast has welcomed six actors to the team. It includes Meagan Good (Prodigal Son, Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder, Home Economics), Scott Adkins (Debt Collectors, Ip Man 4: The Finale), Eric Lange (Antebellum, Perry Mason), Zion Broadnax (Sydney to the Max), and Snoop Dogg (Dolemite Is My Name, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run). Their roles have been kept under wraps for the time being.

Previously announced Day Shift cast has Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Natasha Liu, Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, and C.S. Lee. The Netflix film marks the directorial debut of JJ Perry. The story is penned by Tyler Tice with the latest revisions by Shay Hatten.

The movie follows Fox as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year old daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is just a disguise for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires. More details about the plot will be revealed ahead.

John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz will be producing the project for 87Eleven Entertainment along with Shaun Redick (BlackKklansman) and Yvette Yates Redick (Malicious) for Impossible Dream Entertainment. Jamie Fox will also serve as the executive producer of the film. The original script is penned by Tyler Tice. It was discovered by the Impossible Dream team when Tice won the Slamdance Writing Competition Grand Prize.

The current revisions are been looked at by Shay Hatten, the screenwriter of John Wick: Chapter 3 and the upcoming John Wick 4 as well as Army of the Dead directed by Zack Snyder for Netflix. Foxx, Datari Turner, and Peter Baxter are executive producers. The makers have not provided a streaming date yet.

