DC Vs Marvel: Netizens Divided Between 'Moon Knight Vs Batman' As They Await Big Clash

The year 2022 is going to be an exciting one for comic book lovers as two top publications Marvel and DC are all set to release their new shows and movies. Marvel recently released the first look of its upcoming show Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac in the titular role that will premiere in March this year. Meanwhile, DC is also gearing up for the release of its much-anticipated movie The Batman which will introduce Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, the movie will also be released in March.

As the trailer and release date of Moon Knight was shared, netizens took to social media handles as they trended #Moon Knight vs Batman. Fans trended the hashtag as they wrote that they were waiting to see the clash of Marvel vs DC in March 2022.

The two comic book publishers have always been keeping up with each other and are the top publications. Both Marvel and DC have made a name for themselves with the release of some top-notch live-action movies based on their comic books. The month of March is being awaited by several fans as superhero Moon Knight will be making his screen debut while Robert Pattinson's version of Batman will also be making his debut. DCEU's The Batman will be releasing in the theatres on March 04, 2022, while MCU's Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.

As Moon Knight's trailer was released fans and netizens took to Twitter and trended #Moon Knight vs Batman in anticipation of the new movie and series. Several fans also got into a debate on who would win a fight Moon Knight or Batman and several fans also pointed out that Moon Knight is often considered as Marvel's Batman. Here are some of the fans reactions-

More about Moon Knight

The show stars Oscar Isaac stars as Marc Spector / Moon Knight and Ethan Hawk as the antagonist as Arthur Harrow, a cult leader. The series will follow the story of Marc Spector, a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods with his multiple identities, such as Steven Grant. Marc Spector, a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, is drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods with his multiple identities, such as Steven Grant.

More about The Batman

The Batman is being directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. The movie features Batman in his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler (Dano), a serial killer who targets Gotham's elite.

