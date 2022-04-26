'Delhi Crime': Netflix Orders Multiple Reshoots For Season 2 Of Shefali Shah-starrer

The first season of Netflix's popular series, Delhi Crime, starring Shefali Shah as the lead protagonist, garnered much appreciation and views from the audience. The 7-episode series received maximum positive reviews from critics praising not only the script but also the premise and performance of the cast members. It is based on the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case that took place in the neighbourhood of Munirka, in South Delhi.

Delhi Crime was renewed for the second season with the main cast returning, but as per the recent development, Netflix has asked to make some major changes and ordered reshoots for Season 2.

Netflix orders multiple reshoots for Season 2 of 'Delhi Crime'

As per the report by BollywoodLife, the OTT giant is unhappy over the output it is receiving for the second season and it has repeatedly been ordering for massive portions of the show to be reshot which is one of the major reasons for the show's delayed-release. It's not the first time, but Netflix has ordered such a broad reshoot for the second time as it seems like the streaming service is not satisfied with what creative producer Rajesh Mapuskar and showrunner Tanuj Chopra are delivering.

More on Delhi Crime

Season 1 of the popular series follows the story in the aftermath of the gang rape, where Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vartika Chaturvedi is tasked to find the culprits responsible for the assaults and subsequent death of the female victim. Delhi Crime also has Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. The show was released on March 22, 2019, and garnered viewership in no time.

The first season received universal acclaim upon its release as the series won International Emmy Awards in the category of Best Drama Series. On the show's one year of completion, actor Shefali Shah shared some behind-the-scenes pictures and penned that she was still reeling under the euphoria of Delhi Crime's Emmy win.

She wrote, "Delhi Crime is special, and it’s made not only out of the expertise of various individuals but out of complete love, obsession and passion and unwavering belief in what we set out to create...this win belongs to all of us... and I feel honoured to be a part of such an incredible team... and I couldn’t have been more proud than I am today, as I was from day one..."

Image: Instagram/@shefalishahofficial