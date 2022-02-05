Shefali Shah Credits OTT Boom For Her Career Graph: 'Delhi Crime Was The Turning Point'

Shefali Shah, who is currently garnering massive appreciation for her performance in her latest web series, Human, recently shed light on her career escalating after the OTT boom. She even stated how the show was a turning point in her career as somebody took a chance with her and put her in the lead. She even spoke about how she'd been experiencing that filmmakers were becoming more experimental in terms of casting in movies or web shows.

Shefali Shah: 'Web series are exhausting but that’s the fun of it'

According to Hindustan Times, Shefali Shah talked about filmmakers becoming experimental with not only the content but also with their casting and even reacted to actors talking about taking a break from web series. While speaking about the dynamics of the casting for films and web shows, she said, "I’ve been experiencing it since last year. Every other project I’ve shot in the past year, I’m either the lead or the parallel lead.”

She also stated how she credits her career to the OTT boom and mentioned that in films, they had no idea what to do with her but in OTT, she got to play full-fledged characters. Shefali Shah further admitted that Delhi Crime became the turning point in her career as somebody took a chance with her and put her in the lead.

“I credit my career today to the OTT boom. In films, they didn’t know what to do with me, because in cinema, you either can play the heroine or her mother. But on OTT, I got to play full-fledged characters. I’ve to admit that Delhi Crime became the turning point in my career as somebody took a chance with me and put me in the lead," she added.

The Delhi Crime actor also addressed the news about actors taking a break from web series and mentioned, "Web series are exhausting but that’s the fun of it. I thrive on work that completely consumes and drains me. Last year, I shot for Human and Delhi Crime 2, which were both very intense. But I loved it.”

While concluding, she expressed her appreciation for all the love she received for her performances, she stated that the kind of response they were getting was unprecedented and added that it was overwhelming and gratifying.

Shefali Shah's upcoming projects

Shefali Shah is currently gearing for the release of two of her highly-anticipated movies namely Darlings, Doctor G and Jalsa along with the second season of the Netflix crime drama series, Delhi Crime.

Image: Instagram/@shefalishahofficial