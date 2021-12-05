'Demon Slayer' Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date And Time: How To Watch The Anime Series?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently in its second season. The anime series has created excitement among fans with its episodes in the second season. After seven episodes of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train Arc concluded last week, with drama and thrills galore, the eighth episode of the series is coming up this Sunday.

The latest episode will trace the Entertainment District Arc of the events. Here's all you need to know about the release date and timing of the latest episode and how to watch the show:

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 8 release date and time

The eighth episode of Demon Slayer season 2 is releasing on Sunday, December 5. The episode will be out at 10.45 AM Eastern Standard Time or ET. As per the Pacific Time, Central Time, it will be out at 7.45 AM and 9.45 AM respectively.

As per the Indian Standard Time, the episode will be out at 9.15 PM.

As per Australian timings, it will air at 2.15 AM on Monday, in Britain it will be available from 3.45 PM.

Get ready for a new mission within the Yoshiwara District with the premiere of #DemonSlayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc on December 5th on @Crunchyroll and @Funimation! ✨ pic.twitter.com/WIhQJsQBE7 — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 1, 2021

How to watch Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 8?

Demon Slayer Season 2 will be available to watch on the Japanese network Fuji TV. Outside of Japan, the fans can catch the show on Funimation and Crunchyroll platforms, which have the original Japanese dialogues along with English subtitles. In the USA, it is available on platforms like Hulu as well. The Entertainment District Arc will have a one-hour preview on Sunday.

Netflix subscribers can also watch the show. However, it will be streaming a day after it is aired in Japan on Monday, December 6.

The wait is almost over! 🙌



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc begins streaming tomorrow with a one hour premiere on @Crunchyroll and @Funimation! pic.twitter.com/WCDJsbXpGG — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 4, 2021

Demon Slayer: Season 2 Episode 8

The eighth episode has been titled Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui. The second season has been airing every Sunday from October 12.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The plot of the action series revolves around the journey of Tanjiro Kamado, a teenager who aspires to become a demon slayer after his family is murdered and his sister turns into a demon.