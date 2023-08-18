Designer Tarun Tahiliani Accuses Made In Heaven 2 Makers Of 'breach Of Faith'

Made In Heaven's second season premiered on OTT recently. It marked the return of the original star cast including Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vinay Pathak, who were joined by new faces. While the makers have been basking in the success of the web series, fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani hurled some accusations at them, alleging "breach of faith". The designer took to his social media handle to talk about the matter in detail.

3 things you need to know

Made In Heaven season 2 started streaming on Prime Video on August 10.

recently, author Yashica Dutt called out the makers over lack of recognition for her contributions to the episode featuring Radhika Apte.

Designer Tarun Tahiliani has come forward to express his disappointment with the makers.

Designer Tarun expresses his displeasure with Made in Heaven makers

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani issued an official statement on his social media handle in which he expressed his disappointment over the use of his garments in the second season of Zoya Akhtar's show Made In Heaven. He shared some stills from the series from the episode featuring Mrunal Thakur. In it, she goes on a shopping spree ahead of her wedding.

(Tarun Tahiliani releasd an official statement over misuse of his clothing brand | Image: Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram)

(Tarun Tahiliani expresses his displeasure over Made in Heaven episode featuring Mrunal Thakur | Image: Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram)

(Tarun Tahiliani warns designers before working with OTT productions | Image: Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram)

He stated, "It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place! Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of 'Made in Heaven' were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist."

Tarun further opened up about his displeasure over watching a fictitious designer showing off his garments under a fictitious label. He wrote, "This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had consumer designed, and processed as they saw fit."

Tarun also hoped that such scenarios do not occur with other designers in the future who will work with OTT productions. He also mentioned that such actions should be considered unacceptable in the near future.

Author Yashica Dutt slams Made In Heaven makers

Recently, author Yashica Dutt opened up about how the makers of Made In Heaven 2 used her life story for Radhika Apte's casteism episode without her permission.

However, the makers of the series issued a joint statement and dismissed such claims. They stated that they were "deeply disturbed" by the misleading accusations by the author for claiming credits for her so-called contributions. They further added that the show is set around "wedding planners" and "remarkable brides" who go on to challenge the prejudices in the society.