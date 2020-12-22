Dheeraj Juneja Replaces Maniesh Paul As Host For A Popular Brand's Video Series

Flipkart video, Kya Bolti Public is a fun-filled famous show where the audience could win exciting prizes while sitting at home. As the Flipkart video series had successfully completed its first season, Kya Bolti Public's new season is all set to release online with some more fun. The first season was hosted by the well-known TV presenter, Maniesh Paul but it looked like that the artist was replaced for Kya Bolti Public's new season with another host. Have a look at the Flipkart Video promo clip in which one can see the new host for the show.





One of the prominent sports anchors, Dheeraj Juneja recently replaced Maniesh Paul for the Flipkart video, Kya Bolti Public upcoming season. The team of Flipkart took to their social media handle and posted this video to announce the new season of the show as well as to illustrate their new host who will be engaging with the audiences. In the video, Dheeraj Juneja can be seen announcing that they are all geared up for the Kya Bolti Public new season. He also said that earlier they used to speak and the audiences used to listen but this time the public will be speaking and the rest all will be listening to them. He then urged everyone to stay tuned as they will be arriving soon. In the post, they wrote how the wait was finally over and the show will soon be up with Dheeraj Juneja.

All the fans of Kya Bolti Public were delighted to see this video and commented on how excited they were. Many of them even stated how eagerly they had been waiting for the new season and asked about the launch dates too. Some of the fans also mentioned Maniesh Paul and asked where he was. Take a look at how the fans got crazy when they heard the news.

Dheeraj Juneja’s shows

Dheeraj Juneja has been a part of several other shows on TV and has managed to become a popular TV presenter in no time. He has also been a part of many sports events for Star Sports India such as IPL and Cricket World Cup, etc. He also appeared in the ICC World Cup in 2019 and later become a host of a show named ‘Lagao Boli’. Dheeraj Juneja was also seen in the second season of popular MTV show, MITV.

