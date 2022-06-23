Did GOT Actor Emilia Clarke Confirm Kit Harington's Jon Snow Spinoff? Here's What She Said

Recently, HBO's popular series Game of Thrones became the talk of the town after reports about its upcoming spinoff revolving around Jon Snow surfaced online. Fans now wonder if the much-loved Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, will reprise his role in the project. The actor's former co-star Emilia Clarke has now seemingly confirmed the news of his return to the franchise.

GOT's Jon Snow spin-off to star Kit Harington?

Speaking to BBC in a recent interview, the actor who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones seemed to have confirmed that Jon Snow would be part of the upcoming spin-off. She mentioned that the actor has been part of the creation of the show 'from the ground up' and that what the audience finally gets to match will be 'certified' by Kit Harington himself. She told the publication, "It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

HBO responds to Jon Snow spin-off series

HBO's official Twitter account had a hilarious response after the reports of a Jon Snow spin-off series being in the works went viral online. They posted a picture of Jon Snow and added an iconic dialogue from the series as they captioned the post, "I know nothing." The dialogue, "You know nothing Jon Snow" was originally narrated by Rose Leslie's character, Ygritte.

The Hollywood Reporter earlier shared that a live-action spinoff series about Jon Snow was in the works. The show would reportedly kickstart after the events that took place in season 8 of GOT, in which Kit Harington's character learns about his true identity and that he is in fact Aegon Targaryen.

Game of Thrones' prequel

The upcoming show based on George R.R. Martin’s novel, Fire & Blood, titled House of the Dragon is set to release on August 21, 2022. The show will be set 200 years before the events of the Game of Thrones and will revolve around the downfall of the House Targaryen. It will see the house split into two, one half led by Rhaenyra and the other by Lady Alicent Hightower. It will also feature the fight for the Iron Throne.

