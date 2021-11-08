'Dil Bekaraar': Raj Babbar, Padmini Kolhapure Starrer Hotstar Special Teaser Out; WATCH

Disney Plus Hotstar is all set to offer a family entertainer to the audience titled Dil Bekaraar to transport them to the 80s era. The upcoming show will star Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure in pivotal roles.

If the star-studded cast was not enough to create hype around the show, the new teaser has raised the expectations of the people. Watch the new teaser of the forthcoming show here.

Dil Bekaraar teaser out on Disney Plus Hotstar

Taking to its official social media handles, Disney Plus Hotstar dropped the teaser of the highly anticipated show Dil Bekaraar starring Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure. the short clip shared with the caption, ''Thoda pyaar, thodi takraar, Aapke saamne pesh hai Thakur Parivaar #HotstarSpecials #DilBekaraar Coming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstar'', showed a glimpse into the intriguing members of the Thakur family.

Directed by Habib Faisal, the show is based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestselling novel titled Those Pricey Thakur Girls and unravels the day-to-day life of the Thakur family trying to battle their ideological conflicts in the times of telegrams, telephones, and gold-spot.

The audience will also get to enjoy the tunes of RD Burman, Nazia Hassan, and Hum Log. Produced by Sobo Films, the official premiere date of the film is yet to be announced. While talking to PTI, the director of the show explained his vision behind creating a show that will transport the audience to the 80s era in Delhi through the lives of the Thakur family.

He stated, ''We envisioned Dil Bekaraar as a series that transports the 2020s audience to 1980s, not only to enjoy the charm, grace, and simplicity of the bygone era; but also for a better understanding of ourselves as a society in present times.'' Describing the upcoming show as 'one-of-a-kind concept', he continued, ''We are excited to bring this one-of-a-kind concept on Disney+ Hotstar.''

Director Habib Faisal has several notable films under his belt namely Do Dooni Chaar, Ishaqzaade and Daawat-e-Ishq. He has also written several popular movies like Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Siddharth Anand's Ta Ra Rum Pum, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor starrer Bewakoofiyaan and Band Baaja Baaraat.

Image: Instagram/@disneyplushotstar