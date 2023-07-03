Divyanka Tripathi Starrer The Magic Of Shiri Teaser Invites Audience Into World Of Magic

Divyanka Tripathi shared an update about her upcoming web series. The actress dropped the teaser of The Magic Of Shiri on her social media handles on Monday. The show will be about magic, if the teaser is anything to go by.

3 things you need to know

The Magic Of Shiri is directed by Birsa Dasgupta.

It will premiere on JioCinema on July 13.

Divyanka Tripathi made her OTT debut in 2019 with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

Sneak peek into the world of magic

The teaser of The Magic Of Shiri opens with Divyanka Tripathi impressing the audience with her magic tricks. In the series, she portrays the character of a magician, who is eager to establish herself in the male-dominated entertainment industry. In the teaser, she can be heard saying, "Inn jaadugaro ki duniya mein main jaadugarni banke chah jaaungi" (In this male-dominated world of magicians, I, as a female magician, will make a mark).

(A still of Divyanka Tripathi from The Magic Of Shiri, set to release on July 13 | Image: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)

The teaser also provides glimpses of the actress' character and her various shades. She plays a mother and a wife all while chasing her dream of becoming a popular magician. The clip also introduces Jaaved Jaaferi as a fellow magician, seemingly opposed to Divyanka's success. His presence hints at intriguing conflicts and challenges that the actress' character will face on her path to success.

Divyanka Tripathi expresses excitement about new series

At an event, Divyanka Tripathi expressed her excitement for her upcoming web series The Magic Of Shiri. She shared that she is extremely excited for her show and is sure that the audience will love her character.

"I am very excited about this project. I am very sure everybody will love it and you can enjoy it together with your family members," she said. The project marks her second OTT venture. She made her digital debut in 2019 with the series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. She starred opposite Rajeev Khandelwal in it.