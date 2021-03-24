'Doctor Who' Fame Noel Clarke Reacts To Rumours Of Him Being The 13th Doctor

Actor Noel Clarke, who is known for his roles in films like Kidulthood, Adulthood, Bulletproof, Brotherhood and many more, has been making headlines for his rumoured role as the 13th Doctor in the much-awaited series Doctor Who. The actor has now taken to his Twitter handle to respond to rumours if he is the next Doctor. On hearing the news, fans are gushing as they are super excited about the same.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Noel Clarke went on to share a picture about the rumours on his role in Doctor Who. Along with the post he wrote, “Apparently the Metro says I’m 2nd favourite to be the Doctor IF The wonderful Jodie leaves”. He added, “Is that worth a wager? I wouldn’t put my money on it. Or would I”. Take a look at the tweet below.

As soon as Noel Clarke shared the tweet online, fans went all out to congratulate the actor for his new role. Some of the users were happy on this news, while the rest were gaga over the tweet. One of the users wrote, “To be honest I think you would rock as the Dr”. Another one wrote, “For me, the name ‘#NoelClarke,’ means ‘damn fine movies.’ Seeing you in THIS role? Well, it’s worth a punt”. Check out a few comments below.

For me, the name ‘#NoelClarke,’ means ‘damn fine movies.’ Seeing you in THIS role … ? Well, it’s worth a punt … — Paul Downie (@Cuddy2977) March 24, 2021

I’d rather see the wonderful Mickey Smith turn up for a visit — Charlie | Irrev (@Irrev77) March 24, 2021

I would love that! — Erin Kumpula (@erinkump) March 24, 2021

Yeah I can see that happening.. — Chris (Guesty) Guest (@chrisguest54) March 24, 2021

About the show

The 13th season of Doctor Who, a British science-fiction television show, was recently confirmed by BBC on January 1st. The thirteenth series of the science fiction series will now premiere in the latter half of 2021. The show would premiere on BBC One. Chris Chibnall will serve as head writer and executive producer for the third season of Doctor Who. After the show was revived in 2005, this would be the 13th season, making the series the 39th season overall.

The 13th season will consist of 8 episodes, with Jodie Whittaker reprising her role as the 13th Doctor for the third time. She portrays the most recent incarnation of the 'Doctor,' an alien Time Lord. Filming for the new season began in November 2020 and is expected to last 10 months. Although the release date for Doctor Who season 13 has not been announced, here is the season 12 trailer.

