'Doctor Who' Welcomes 8 Guest Stars Onboard For The Upcoming 13th Season

One of the highly anticipated shows this Halloween season is BBC One's popular sci-fi drama Doctor Who: Flux premiering on October 31. The season would mark the show's 13th instalment and lead actor Jodie Whittaker's final season as the 13th doctor. To fuel the excitement, BBC One added a couple of stars to its cast members which included actors from popular series like Line Of Duty, Cold Feet, The Crown and more.

However, that does not seem like the end of surprises for the fans, as the network announced another set of actors joining the original and newly added cast for the 13th outing at the end of the month. With the premiere date inching closer, it will be exciting to see the characters played by new popular faces. Check out who has been added to join the time travel adventures with the Time Lords also known as Doctors.

Doctor Who Season13 adds eight new actors

According to a report from Radio Times, BBC announced a list of star-studded actors set to appear in the upcoming season of Doctor Who. The long list includes some familiar faces from popular shows namely Paul Broughton from Clink, Brookside, Jonathan Watson from Two Doors Down, Sue Jenkins from Brookside, Coronation Street, Steve Oram from The End of the F***ing World, Nadia Albina from The One, Craige Els from Ripper Street, Sam Spruell from The North Water and Rochenda Sandall from Line Of Duty. The makers are yet to announce the roles of these actors.

Earlier on October 16, the trailer of the highly anticipated season consisting of six episodes was dropped. This would mark the final season of current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall who were a part of the show since 2018. The official synopsis of the season hints at the time travel adventure that awaits in the spooky season-

''On Halloween, all across the universe, terrifying forces are stirring. From the Arctic Circle to deep space, an ancient evil is breaking free. And in present-day Liverpool, the life of Dan Lewis is about to change forever. Why is the Doctor on the trail of the fearsome Karvanista? And what is the Flux?"

Image: Instagram/@doctorwho_bbca