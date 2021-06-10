Does 'Loki' Connect To 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' In The Pilot Episode?

The first episode of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has released and its possible connections to future MCU projects are already being discussed on the internet. While ‘Peggy’ is trending on Twitter as netizens think that a mini-second cameo of a woman is actually Agent Carter that broke the timeline, there is another possible discussion that is going on among the comic-book fans regarding Loki’s connection to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Does Loki connect to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

The first episode of Loki picks right after the events of Avengers: Endgame where Loki escapes with the Tesseract and lands in the captivity of TVA (Time Variance Authority).The TVA makes Loki understand the purpose of keeping him as a prisoner as he disrupts the flow of sacred timeline. In the premiere episode, the character called Miss Minutes explains that it is possible for variants to create many timelines that will send the universe into madness and lead to a multiversal war. This is a direct reference to the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film.

Michael Waldron, the head writer of Loki and Doctor Strange 2 in an interview with The Wrap, said that he absolutely wanted to make a show like Loki that was going to have a huge impact on the MCU while moving forward. More to the point, he added that the charge was to make Loki the best it could be possibly be and then how does the show ripple out in the movies to come.

Back in 2019, Marvel’s head Kevin Feige in an interview with Bloomberg also said that Loki will lead right into the Doctor Strange sequel . He said that he isn’t sure that he had actually acknowledged this before but the show does connect to the Doctor Strange sequel. Previously, the director of WandaVision Matt Shakman also admitted to Deseret News that Doctor Strange almost made a cameo in the show.

The latest episode of Loki revolves around Loki being captured by TVA. Loki comes to know about how TVA works and Agent Mobius tries to make him understand his purpose. Mobius reveals that he can actually escape the shackles of TVA only if Loki accepts to help him in finding the evil variant of Loki.

IMAGE: STILL FROM LOKI / STILL FROM DOCTOR STRANGE

