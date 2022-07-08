Doja Cat Slams Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp For Sharing Duo's 'private' Chats Online

Popular rapper Doja Cat was recently in the news after Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp took to TikTok to post a video in which he revealed a conversation between the duo, in which Doja Cat expressed a romantic interest in his co-star Joseph Quinn. She conducted a live session on her Instagram account and slammed the actor for sharing their 'private' conversations online. She called his behaviour 'socially unaware' as she addressed the issue on social media.

Doja Cat slams Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp for sharing duo's texts

She took to her Instagram account and conducted a live session, in which she began by calling the actor a 'kid' and mentioned that making mistakes was part of growing up. She said that it helped individuals learn what they should and should not do in the future, but went on to call him a 'snake'. She mentioned that the actor sharing their 'private' texts online was 'unbelievably socially unaware and wack'.

The singer 'didn’t feel comfortable' with the actor's now-deleted video exposing her chats and as per Daily Mail, she said in the Instagram live-

"I think that, to be fair, let’s try to be chill about it,” Doja started. “Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he can’t be over – like there’s no way he’s over 21. But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s–t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You make mistakes. Like you’re supposed to do that so that you know you’re not supposed to do that in the future. I did my share of f–k ups so that I don’t f–k up again. The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack,” Doja said.

“That’s like borderline snake s–t, that’s like weasel s–t. And I’m not saying that that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

I'M CRYING NOAH EXPOSING HIS DMS WITH DOJA CAT pic.twitter.com/cYNeMmRpMe — ake(chi) (@butlercode) July 7, 2022

What did Noah Schnapp do to Doja Cat?

Schnapp, who takes on the role of Will Byers in Stranger Things took to TikTok to share a video in which he shared a conversation with Doja Cat. In the text chain, the singer was seen asking him if Joseph Quinn has a girlfriend and to ask him to get in touch with her. Her text read, "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu. wait no. does he have a gf?" Noah Schnapp then told her to 'slide into his dms' and provided her with his co-star's social media handle.

Image: Instagram/@dojacat, noahschnapp