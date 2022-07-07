Johnny Depp Makes Donation Of $800,000 To Children’s Hospital Charities Post Legal Trial

Hollywood star Johnny Depp was recently in the news after he went head-to-head with his ex-wife Amber Heard in a high-profile defamation case. The jury announced a verdict in favour of Depp after weeks of being in court and the actor has since, been moving on with different activities in his life, including his music career.

The latest news about the actor now is that he has made a massive donation of nearly $800,000 to Children’s Hospital charities across the globe from his community, Never Fear Truth.

Johnny Depp donations post Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp has made massive donations spread across about four Children’s Hospital charities including Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and Robert Downey Jr.’s foundation Footprint Coalition. Through the actor's Never Fear Truth's Twitter account, it was announced that the donation had been made to the four charities.

Depp's NFT community, Never Fear Truth raised the massive sum through donations and thanked the community for their 'tremendous accomplishment'. Never Fear Truth called themselves one of 'the most philanthropic NFT sales' and was glad to make an impact in the world. The community allows the Pirates of the Caribbean actor to sell digitally verified works of art to fans. The tweets read-

"Johnny Depp’s Never Fear Truth NFT sale was always intended to benefit charities and we are pleased to be able to confirm that nearly $800,000 in total donations have been contributed to the following organizations: @PCHFWA Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation (via CAF America), @GOSHCharity Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (via CAF America), @fp_coalition The Footprint Coalition, @ChildrensLA The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA). We are grateful and very thankful to the Never Fear Truth community for this tremendous accomplishment - making this project one of the most philanthropic NFT sales to date – and we are excited to build on this success and make an even greater impact going forward."

❣️ CHARITY UPDATE ❣️



Johnny Depp’s Never Fear Truth NFT sale was always intended to benefit charities and we are pleased to be able to confirm that nearly $800,000 in total donations have been contributed to the following organizations: — Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) July 5, 2022

@PCHFWA Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation (via CAF America)@GOSHCharity Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (via CAF America)@fp_coalition The Footprint Coalition@ChildrensLA The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) — Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) July 5, 2022

We are grateful and very thankful to the Never Fear Truth community for this tremendous accomplishment - making this project one of the most philanthropic NFT sales to date – and we are excited to build on this success and making an even greater impact going forward. — Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) July 5, 2022

Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation also took to Twitter to thank the actor and his community for their donation. They were grateful for their help, which will make a 'significant impact' to the organization to help those in need.

Thank you so much @JohnnyDeppNFT for your generosity in helping support @PCHFWA and WA sick kids. These funds will make a significant impact in helping keep @PerthChildrens world-class for our children and families ❤#pchfwa https://t.co/ke8tvnTV9v — Perth Children's Hospital Foundation (@PCHFWA) July 7, 2022

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's defamation trial

The high-profile trial came to end after months in court, and a verdict favouring Depp was announced. He was awarded $10 Million in compensatory damages and $5 Million in punitive damages. Heard on the other hand was awarded $2 Million in compensatory damages. This comes after Heard penned an op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she wrote about domestic violence. Although she did not name Depp in the article, he claimed that it made it difficult for him to bag roles in the industry.

Image: Instagram/@intervista.al