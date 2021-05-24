'Doom At Your Service' Episode 5 Release Time And Date: All You Need To Know

Doom At Your Service is currently one of the most popular K-pop drama shows. The show premiered on May 10 and has since gone viral. The show has premiered four episodes until now and features Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk in the lead roles. Here's everything you need to know about the Doom At Your Service episode 5 release time.

A look at Doom At Your Service episode 5 release date and time

The Doom At Your Service episode 5 release date is set for Monday, May 24. Episode 6 will follow suit on Tuesday, May 25. Doom At Your Service premiered its first episode on May 10 and new episodes are released each week on Monday and Tuesday.

The Doom At Your Service episode 5 release time is set for 9 pm KST, just like all the other episodes, which means the show was made available at 5.30 am, IST. For international viewers, the episodes are available on Rakuten Viki with English subtitles. The series will consist of 16 episodes in total which will air until June 29, 2021.

In the previous episode

The previous episode of Doom At Your Service saw the female lead, Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), determined to save her brother. She could be seen trying very hard to fall in love with Myeol Mang (Seo In Guk). This was so she could save her brother when the time came to break her deal with Myeol Mang.

The episode began with Myeol Mang hearing Dong Kyung wishing for doom. He convinces her to make a deal with him to ask for it before she dies in the next 100 days. The series is now headed into its third week. The show promises more drama, romance and another love triangle in the making.

What to expect in Doom At Your Service Episode 5?

The preview for the fifth episode of Doom At Your Service shows Dong Kyung and Myeol Mang continuing to spend more time together. Myeol Mang can also be seen looking more accepting of Dong Kyung's plan. It is also likely that Myeol Mang will continue to impersonate the head of her company at the office.

Myeol Mang also seems to believe that Dong Kyung wishes that she could fall in love with him. The preview for the next episode of Doom At Your Service also teases a potential kiss between Dong Kyung and Myeol Mang. Meanwhile, the second leads, Ji Na, Hyeon Kyu, and Joo Ik will also be developing a love triangle.

Image - Still from Doom At Your Service episode 5 preview

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.