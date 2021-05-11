'Doom At Your Service' Premieres It's First Episode, Here's How Netizens Reacted To It

Doom At Your Service is a 2021 South Korean television series starring Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk. The first episode of the Korean series was aired yesterday on TvN amidst much fanfare. The plot of the show revolves around Tak Dong-Kyung, portrayed by Park Bo-Young, who lives a fairly ordinary life until she stumbles into an unexpected fate and ends up signing a hundred-day contract with Myul Mang, played by Seo in-guk, risking her everything. Here's how fans reacted to the first episode of the series, which premiered yesterday, on May 10, 2021.

Netizens react to Doom At Your Service episode 1

The first episode of the Korean romantic drama series titled Doom At Your Service premiered yesterday and has already garnered praise for its storyline and impeccable acting skills of the lead actors. While some of the people couldn't help but compare similarities between Seo in-guk and Song Joong-Ki from Vincenzo, as both of them are shown as men wearing black suits with a lighter in their hands, others stated that the ending of the first episode was brilliant, both visually and writing-wise.

The unique love story concept with an expiration date was loved by fans and they called the pair beautiful together. One Twitter user stated that Seo in-guk as Myul Mang is too charming, while Park Bo-young looks too young to be in her 30s. The show's first episode was also lauded for its comic sequences and the chemistry between the lead pair. Here are some tweets that show how much netizens liked the new drama series.

and their chemistry??? hello. it’s just the first episode but they’re funny and then that one scene on the train 😼 yeah. i’m really liking this duo #ParkBoYoung #SeoInGuk #DoomAtYourService #DoomAtYourServiceEp1 pic.twitter.com/rMrxudRn4l — ‘beca #8 (@97trades) May 11, 2021

Just finished watching the first episode of #DoomAtYourService I am already loving it!!! — 𝑯𝒂𝒓𝒖 ✧*。| Happy Hwiyoung Day (@LifeSf9) May 11, 2021

he's so annoying HAHAHAHA #DoomAtYourService pic.twitter.com/uquEDWIcmI — Rhaven 8️⃣6️⃣ Doom At Your Service Brain Rot (@bongbbovely) May 11, 2021

I liked the first episdode so much that I think I'll get obsessed with the drama soon. Also, Park bo Young's beauty!!🥺💕#DoomAtYourServiceEp1#DoomAtYourService pic.twitter.com/vJtbTdxtkM — Vij⁷🧈💛 (@softaelybangtan) May 11, 2021

#DoomAtYourService serving you aesthetic cinematography with such a gorgeous couple 😍 this drama is so beautifully shot pic.twitter.com/QGEXVbJPdr — Leigh (@Hoyaanae) May 11, 2021

The show focuses on Park Bo-young's character Tak Dong-Kyung, who loses her parents in a car accident many years ago and dives into work as a novel editor to keep herself busy. But fate has different things planned for her as she is diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor and on a dark night, she goes up to a rooftop and calls out to the heavens, asking for an end to her misery. Her calls aren't unanswered and she meets Myul Mang, a mysterious celestial being, who offers her a deal of living the life of her dreams for 100 days, after which the grim reaper will take her soul. However, as the story progresses, Myul falls in love with Tak, complicating their relationship.

Image: doomatyourservice_drama Instagram

