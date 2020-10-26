Drew Barrymore's Casey Becker, Courteney As Gale, & Others Who Were Part Of 'Scream' Cast

Recently, Drew Barrymore shared what would have happened if her iconic character from Scream, Casey Becker would have lived in the movie. Drew Barrymore shared a video on Twitter, which features Casey denying the Mask face’s texts and walks away carefree. Take a look at the video shared:

Also Read | Armenia, Azerbaijan Accuse Each Other Of 'violating' US-brokered Ceasefire

Drew Barrymore's Casey Becker

Have you ever wondered what Casey Becker from Scream would be doing if she had lived? pic.twitter.com/BTKdZL5iWz — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) October 22, 2020

Besides the Scream’s storyline, what grabbed the audience’s attention was the interesting star cast of the film. The movie features Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, David Arquette among many others. Here is everything you need to know about the film’s cast.

Also Read | Selena Gomez's Fans Are Convinced She Will Be Seen In Courteney Cox's 'Scream 5'; Read Why

Cast of Scream

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

In Scream, Courteney Cox plays the role of the much-celebrated crime reporter, Gale Weathers of Woodsboro. The actor shot to fame with her role in the much-loved show, FRIENDS, which is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS follows the story of six friends, who indulge in adventures that make their lives both troublesome and happening. The show was directed by James Burrows.

Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker

The movie features Drew Barrymore in a cameo appearance, who later becomes the killer’s first victim. Recently, Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore premiered a syndicated daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show on September 14, 2020. Since its inception, many stars like Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Billy Porter and Stephen Colbert have graced the show. Avengers actor Gwyneth Paltrow, too, was seen on the show.

Also Read | Armenia, Azerbaijan Accuse Each Other Of 'violating' US-brokered Ceasefire

David Arquette as Dewey

In the film, David Arquette plays the role of Dewey, a police inspector who protects Sidney at any cost and later develops a liking for Gale. The actor is best known for his work in films like Wild Bill, Never Been Kissed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, See Spot Run and Eight Legged Freaks. Besides being an actor, he is also a producer.

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott

In the film, Neve Campbell plays the role of Sidney Prescott, who is the main target of the Mask face. Neve is a Canadian actor, who has worked in films like Drowning Mona, Panic, The Company, Blind Horizon, and When Will I Be Loved, Churchill: The Hollywood Years. The actor is currently filming for the sequel of Scream.

Also Read | Selena Gomez's Fans Are Convinced She Will Be Seen In Courteney Cox's 'Scream 5'; Read Why

(Image credits: Stills from Scream)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.