Selena Gomez's Fans Are Convinced She Will Be Seen In Courteney Cox's 'Scream 5'; Read Why

Selena Gomez's fans are convinced that the singer has been cast in Courteney Cox's Scream 5. Selena Gomez fans often referred to as 'Selenators', have found various reasons as to why they think the news is true. Read ahead to know why Selenators think the singer will be seen in the movie Scream 5 and fan reactions.

Also Read | Selena Gomez & David Henrie have a storyline for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' reunion

Selena Gomez in Scream 5

The whole confirmed cast of "SCREAM 5" started following @selenagomez on Instagram. 👻🔪 pic.twitter.com/jVXVAwowdc — Selena Gomez Charts (@SelGOnCharts) August 20, 2020

Also Read | BLACKPINK's Jisoo opens up about band's much-awaited collaboration with Selena Gomez

Fans of singer Selena Gomez say they can prove that Selena Gomez will be seen in Scream 5. Here's why:

Selenators have noticed that the entire cast of Scream 5, which will be seen in the film, has followed Selena Gomez on Instagram recently. Fans also claim that the singer had auditioned for Scream 4 but didn't get a role then, so they might have cast her now in Scream 5. Courtney Cox also commented on one of Selena Gomez's posts from August 10 mentioning that she couldn't wait to meet the singer, as per many reports by foreign media outlets.

I heard Selena auditioned for Scream 4. Maybe they decided to put her in 5 now — Torrez (@Torrez371) August 20, 2020

The news hasn't been confirmed yet. Selena Gomez is also still yet to confirm if the news is true or not. For now, the news remains to be speculation.

Also Read | Selena Gomez and other popular celebs who are not allowed in China

Fan reactions

Since the rumour has gained much traction on Twitter, fans have been tweeting that they would love to see Selena Gomez in the movie next to Cox. One fan mentioned - "Another win for Selenation" (sic) and another fan mentioned - "OMG I am so happy". Take a look:

Also Read | Selena Gomez takes up cooking on 'Selena + Chef', says 'have to learn a lot'

omg courtney cox 🤧🤧 selena must be super happy — edu🍦 (@selrareswift) August 20, 2020

@seven7heavens when she does scream 5 and Eli contacts her for another horror film pic.twitter.com/TlWT1tqr3i — k 🍦 (@aheavytruth) August 20, 2020

omg 😭😭 i'm so happy — julieta 🍦 (@selxrose) August 20, 2020

Another win for Selenation 🥰 — I’ll stay Vulnerable🦋 || SELPINK 💗🖤 (@Vulnerablestan4) August 20, 2020

Scream 5

Scream is a franchise of meta-horror slasher films. The first movie came out on December 20, 1996. The second installment of the film came out on December 12, 1997, third on February 4, 2000. The fourth installment came 11 years after Scream 3 on April 15, 2011.

Scream 5 will see a cast that consists of David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Melissa Barrera. The film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Courteney Cox also put up a post on Instagram that featured the iconic mask from the movie which had -"I can't wait to see this face again" mentioned on it, which confirmed the news of Scream 5. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Selena Gomez and Courteney Cox's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.