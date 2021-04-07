Ekta Kapoor Announces 'Verdict 2: The People V/s Indira Gandhi'; Here Are All The Details

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, and announced that the show The Verdict is coming back for a second season. The upcoming season will be premised around the 1975 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and all that it followed. Read along to know more details about the show.

Ekta Kapoor announces Verdict 2: The People v/s Indira Gandhi

The ace-producer shared the covers of two books which she said are being used as the inspiration for her upcoming show. The two books were The Case That Shook India: The Verdict that led to the Emergency, written by activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Emergency Retold by Kuldip Nayar. In her caption, Ekta praised Indira Gandhi, who was the first woman Prime Minister of the country.

She wrote in her caption, “Time for Verdict 2: The People v/s Indira Gandhi. A woman of worth admiration and critique. Our most ambitious story to tell... based on these in-depth stellar books. @altbalaji @thisishowweding @tansworld @zee5 @nimishalok @dheemana @navneetbehal”. The show will be releasing on the Balaji Telefilms streaming platform, ALTBalaji as well as on Zee5. It will be produced by Balaji along with Ding Infinity productions.

The second season of the show will chronicle around the 21-month period from 1975-1977 as known as The Emergency, through which limitations were made on the fundamental rights of citizens. The first season of the show premiered in the year 2019, on the platforms ALT Balaji and Zee5 and followed the story of the 1959 Indian judiciary case of KM Nanavati v State of Maharashtra.

The case involved Naval Commander KM Nanavati, who was tried for the murder of his wife’s lover. It was titled The Verdict – State vs Nanavati and featured the actors Manav Kaul, Elli AvrRam, Sumeet Vyas and Viraf Patel, in its cast. The show was directed by Shashant Shah for a screenplay written by Pooja Tolani and Rahul Patel, while Ekta Kapoor was the creator. It was produced by Irada Entertainment and had Mohana Krishna handling the camera, with Yasha Ramchandani along with Hemanth Kumar as editors for it.

