Elizabeth Olsen Shares Her Favourite 'WandaVision' Easter Egg And Here's What It Means

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for secretly placing several Easter eggs and hidden details in their shows and movies. Most of the time these easter eggs refer to an event or a series of Marvel comics that inspired the story. Recently, actor Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the role of Scarlett Witch, or Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, shared her favourite Easter egg from her latest show WandaVision. Read on to know about it.

Elizabeth Olsen’s favourite Easter egg from WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen was in a recent episode of Hot Ones, the YouTube series by the channel First We Feast, where they make celebrities try spicy food while interviewing them. In the episode, Elizabeth Olsen was asked about her favourite WandaVision easter egg. She began the answer by sharing that she never notices the Easter eggs herself, it is only after the fans point it out, that she realises. A similar thing happened with WandaVision easter eggs for her. Revealing her favourite easter egg, she said, “The one that I thought was really great, was the wine bottle that’s poured in the first episode, the ‘50s episode. [The label on the wine bottle] is in French but I think it translated to something like House of Madness, which was a reference to House of M.”

Initially, Elizabeth Olsen could not recall what the translation was but remembered that it was about House of M. Elizabeth later also complimented the props director who thinks of putting in such Easter eggs and details. The interview also recalls that actor Kathryn Hahn, who plays the role of Agatha Harkness, or Agnes, in the show, had revealed that her favourite Easter egg from WandaVision, was that Agnes’ house, was the same as the Stephen Residence from the American sitcom Bewitched.

What does the House of M easter egg mean?

The Easter egg is from WandaVision episode 1 when Wanda pours wine from a bottle. The label of the bottle reads, ‘Maison du Mépris,’ which translates to ‘House of Misery.’ This in turn relates to ‘House of M,’ a Marvel comics storyline, where Wanda goes through a mental breakdown and begins altering reality - similar to what happens in WandaVision. The entertainment site Looper had noticed this easter egg from the WandaVision trailer and tweeted about it. Here is their tweet:

In the new #WandaVision trailer, the text on the wine bottle says "Maison du Mépris" - or "House of Misery." Could this be an Easter Egg for "House of M" - the classic #Marvel Comics storyline where #ScarletWitch suffers a full-on psychotic break? pic.twitter.com/mVz0rSzayv — Looper (@looper) September 21, 2020

WandaVision premiered on Disney + Hotstar in January 2021. The show stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, and Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis. It also stars Fred Melamed, Debra Jo Rupp, and Evan Peters among others.

Image: AP News / Marvel Studios Instagram

